Need ideas for books to fulfill the 2025 #ReadICT Challenge? We've got you covered
This month's indie bookseller is Latasha Kelly, owner of Left on Read, a new Wichita bookstore that focuses on Black authors and topics. We get her ideas about books to fulfill the 2025 #ReadICT Challenge categories.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Left on Read bookstore (Wichita)
- 2025 ReadICT Challenge
Category 1: A book with a flower or plant on the cover
- By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
- The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell
- The Blacker the Berry by Wallace Thurman
- We Would Never by Tova Mirvis
- Girls on the Rise by Amanda Gorman
Category 2: A popular book you’ve never read
- The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
- Verity by Colleen Hoover
- The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
- The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
- The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Category 3: A book by or about a person with a disability
- Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig
- Wichita Big Read
- True Biz by Sara Novic
- An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon
- Model Home by Rivers Solomon
- The Collected Stories by William Trevor
Category 4: A graphic novel book adaptation or memoir
- Slaughterhouse-Five, or the Children’s Crusade: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Kurt Vonnegut, Ryan North and Albert Monteys
- The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Margaret Atwood and Renee Nault
- Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
- The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Graphic Novel) by L. Frank Baum, Eric Shanower and Skottie Young
- 1984: The Graphic Novel by George Orwell, adapted and illustrated by Fido Nesti
Category 5: A book set on a different continent
- Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
- Caste: The Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson
- Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
- A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke
- The Burrow by Melanie Cheng
- City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim
Category 6: Cozy mystery, romantasy, or true crime: Pick one!
- The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
- The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich
- In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
- Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
- The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah
- The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Category 7: A book featuring a strong woman
- Matrix by Lauren Groff
- Kindred by Octavia Butler
- Untold Story by Monica Ali
- Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
Category 8: A book with two or more points of view
- The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
- The Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
- Child of God by Lolita Files
- The Antidote by Karen Russell
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
Category 9: A book featuring group dynamics
- The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
- Search by Michelle Huneven
- You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
- The Wedding People by Alison Espach
- Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara
Category 10: A book that scares you
- Marlon James’ series
- The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
- The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty
- The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk
- Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror by Jordan Peele (editor)
- One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara
- Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix
Category 11: A book with a month in the title
- The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
- Three Days in June by Anne Tyler
- March: A Trilogy by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
- March by Geraldine Brooks
- May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes
- Three Junes by Julia Glass
- November Road by Lou Berney
- Tenth of December by George Saunders
- All Fours by Miranda July
- Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Category 12: A book recommended by KMUW or your local library
- KMUW’s Marginalia podcast
- KMUW’s book reviews by Suzanne Perez
- NPR’s Books We Love
- Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker
- Sociopath: A Memoir by Patric Gagne
- James by Percival Everett
- Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten