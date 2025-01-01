Need ideas for books to fulfill the 2025 #ReadICT Challenge? We've got you covered

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:



Left on Read bookstore (Wichita)

bookstore (Wichita) 2025 ReadICT Challenge

Category 1: A book with a flower or plant on the cover



By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult

by Jodi Picoult The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell

by Bonnie Jo Campbell The Blacker the Berry by Wallace Thurman

by Wallace Thurman We Would Never by Tova Mirvis

by Tova Mirvis Girls on the Rise by Amanda Gorman

Category 2: A popular book you’ve never read



The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

by V.E. Schwab Verity by Colleen Hoover

by Colleen Hoover The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

by Zakiya Dalila Harris The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

by Colson Whitehead The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Category 3: A book by or about a person with a disability



Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig

by Rebekah Taussig Wichita Big Read

True Biz by Sara Novic

by Sara Novic An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon

by Rivers Solomon Model Home by Rivers Solomon

by Rivers Solomon The Collected Stories by William Trevor

Category 4: A graphic novel book adaptation or memoir



Slaughterhouse-Five, or the Children’s Crusade: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Kurt Vonnegut, Ryan North and Albert Monteys

by Kurt Vonnegut, Ryan North and Albert Monteys The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Margaret Atwood and Renee Nault

by Margaret Atwood and Renee Nault Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson

by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Graphic Novel) by L. Frank Baum, Eric Shanower and Skottie Young

by L. Frank Baum, Eric Shanower and Skottie Young 1984: The Graphic Novel by George Orwell, adapted and illustrated by Fido Nesti

Category 5: A book set on a different continent



Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

by Eleanor Catton Caste: The Origins of our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

by Isabel Wilkerson Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

by James Baldwin A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke

by Douglas Westerbeke The Burrow by Melanie Cheng

by Melanie Cheng City of Night Birds by Juhea Kim

Category 6: Cozy mystery, romantasy, or true crime: Pick one!



The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

by Erin Morgenstern The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich

by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich In Cold Blood by Truman Capote

by Truman Capote Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

by David Grann The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah

by Sister Souljah The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck

by Lily Tuck A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Category 7: A book featuring a strong woman



Matrix by Lauren Groff

by Lauren Groff Kindred by Octavia Butler

by Octavia Butler Untold Story by Monica Ali

by Monica Ali Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo

Category 8: A book with two or more points of view



The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

by Liz Moore The Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

by Catherine Lacey Child of God by Lolita Files

by Lolita Files The Antidote by Karen Russell

by Karen Russell Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

by Marlon James Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James

Category 9: A book featuring group dynamics



The Ensemble by Aja Gabel

by Aja Gabel Search by Michelle Huneven

by Michelle Huneven You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown

by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown The Wedding People by Alison Espach

by Alison Espach Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara

Category 10: A book that scares you



Marlon James’ series

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

by Alexandre Dumas The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty

by William Peter Blatty The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk

by Bessel van der Kolk Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror by Jordan Peele (editor)

by Jordan Peele (editor) One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon

by Nicola Yoon A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara

by Hanya Yanigahara Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

Category 11: A book with a month in the title



The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

by Alix E. Harrow Three Days in June by Anne Tyler

by Anne Tyler March: A Trilogy by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell

by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell March by Geraldine Brooks

by Geraldine Brooks May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes

by A.M. Homes Three Junes by Julia Glass

by Julia Glass November Road by Lou Berney

by Lou Berney Tenth of December by George Saunders

by George Saunders All Fours by Miranda July

by Miranda July Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Category 12: A book recommended by KMUW or your local library

