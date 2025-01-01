© 2025 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Need ideas for books to fulfill the 2025 #ReadICT Challenge? We've got you covered

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published January 1, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Latasha Kelly owns Left on Read, a new bookstore in Wichita that focuses on Black authors and topics.
courtesy photo
Latasha Kelly owns Left on Read, a new bookstore in Wichita that focuses on Black authors and topics.

This month's indie bookseller is Latasha Kelly, owner of Left on Read, a new Wichita bookstore that focuses on Black authors and topics. We get her ideas about books to fulfill the 2025 #ReadICT Challenge categories.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Category 1: A book with a flower or plant on the cover

  • By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
  • The Waters by Bonnie Jo Campbell
  • The Blacker the Berry by Wallace Thurman
  • We Would Never by Tova Mirvis
  • Girls on the Rise by Amanda Gorman

Category 2: A popular book you’ve never read

  • The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab
  • Verity by Colleen Hoover
  • The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
  • The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
  • The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Category 3: A book by or about a person with a disability

  • Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig
  • Wichita Big Read
  • True Biz by Sara Novic
  • An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon
  • Model Home by Rivers Solomon
  • The Collected Stories by William Trevor

Category 4: A graphic novel book adaptation or memoir

  • Slaughterhouse-Five, or the Children’s Crusade: A Graphic Novel Adaptation by Kurt Vonnegut, Ryan North and Albert Monteys
  • The Handmaid’s Tale: The Graphic Novel by Margaret Atwood and Renee Nault
  • Big Jim and the White Boy: An American Classic Reimagined by David F. Walker and Marcus Kwame Anderson
  • The Wonderful Wizard of Oz (Graphic Novel) by L. Frank Baum, Eric Shanower and Skottie Young
  • 1984: The Graphic Novel by George Orwell, adapted and illustrated by Fido Nesti

Category 5: A book set on a different continent

Category 6: Cozy mystery, romantasy, or true crime: Pick one!

  • The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
  • The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir by Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich
  • In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
  • Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
  • The Coldest Winter Ever by Sister Souljah
  • The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck
  • A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Category 7: A book featuring a strong woman

Category 8: A book with two or more points of view

Category 9: A book featuring group dynamics

  • The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
  • Search by Michelle Huneven
  • You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience by Tarana Burke and Brene Brown
  • The Wedding People by Alison Espach
  • Unreasonable Hospitality by Will Guidara

Category 10: A book that scares you

  • Marlon James’ series
  • The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
  • The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty
  • The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk
  • Out There Screaming: An Anthology of New Black Horror by Jordan Peele (editor)
  • One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
  • A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara
  • Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix

Category 11: A book with a month in the title

  • The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow
  • Three Days in June by Anne Tyler
  • March: A Trilogy by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell
  • March by Geraldine Brooks
  • May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes
  • Three Junes by Julia Glass
  • November Road by Lou Berney
  • Tenth of December by George Saunders
  • All Fours by Miranda July
  • Seven Days in June by Tia Williams

Category 12: A book recommended by KMUW or your local library

