On the road again... to Flint Hills Books

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:



August (or early September) releases with Jennifer Kassebaum of Flint Hills Books in Council Grove, Kansas:



That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones

by Amanda Jones Banned Books Week, American Library Association, Sept. 22-28, 2024

The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi

by Nancy Pelosi By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult

by Jodi Picoult She Who Knows by Nnedi Okorafor

by Nnedi Okorafor Flint Hills Cowboys: Tales of the Tallgrass Prairie by Jim Hoy

by Jim Hoy The Flint Hills by Mark Feiden and Jim Hoy

by Mark Feiden and Jim Hoy The Last Rancher by Robert Rebein

Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson

