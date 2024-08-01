On the road again... to Flint Hills Books
In this episode, Beth & Suzanne chat about the New York Times 100 Books of the 21st Century (so far), they talk about what they've been reading, and more. They also take a trip to Council Grove, Kansas, to visit with Jennifer Kassebaum, owner of Flint Hills Books, about August releases.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- July, July by Tim O’Brien
- The New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
- My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
- Under the Dome by Stephen King
- A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
- Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
- The Known World by Edward P. Jones
- All Aunt Hagar’s Children by Edward P. Jones
- Alice Munro
- Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
- Neil Gaiman
- Tenth of December: Stories by George Saunders
- Pastoralia by George Saunders
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders
- Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- 1000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
- NPR’s Books We Love
- The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan
- Maine by J. Courtney Sullivan
- Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan
- North Woods by Daniel Mason
- People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
- Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan
- On Desperate Ground by Hampton Sides
- The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides
- The Wager by David Grann
- Pearce Oysters by Jocelyn Takacs
- The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck
- The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
- The Unseen World by Liz Moore
- Long Bright River by Liz Moore
- The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry
- Brat by Gabriel Smith
- Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
- Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
- Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
- Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- Beautiful World Where Are You by Sally Rooney
- The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia by Juliet Grames
- Creature Feature (collection of Amazon Original stories – free on Kindle and audio with Prime membership) – Ankle Snatcher by Grady Hendrix; It Waits in the Woods, by Josh Malerman; Big Bad by Chandler Baker; Best of Luck by Jason Mott; In Bloom by Paul Tremblay; and The Pram by Joe Hill
- Bird Box by Josh Malerman
- Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
- The Most by Jessica Anthony (link will be available)
- Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
- On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan
August (or early September) releases with Jennifer Kassebaum of Flint Hills Books in Council Grove, Kansas:
- That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones
- Banned Books Week, American Library Association, Sept. 22-28, 2024
- The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi
- By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
- She Who Knows by Nnedi Okorafor
- Flint Hills Cowboys: Tales of the Tallgrass Prairie by Jim Hoy
- The Flint Hills by Mark Feiden and Jim Hoy
- The Last Rancher by Robert Rebein
Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson