© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Books & Whatnot

On the road again... to Flint Hills Books

By Suzanne Perez,
Beth Golay
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW
Jennifer Kassebaum is the owner of of Flint Hills Books in Council Grove, Kansas

In this episode, Beth & Suzanne chat about the New York Times 100 Books of the 21st Century (so far), they talk about what they've been reading, and more. They also take a trip to Council Grove, Kansas, to visit with Jennifer Kassebaum, owner of Flint Hills Books, about August releases.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • July, July by Tim O’Brien
  • The New York Times’ 100 Best Books of the 21st Century
  • My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
  • Under the Dome by Stephen King
  • A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
  • A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara
  • Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese
  • The Known World by Edward P. Jones
  • All Aunt Hagar’s Children by Edward P. Jones
  • Alice Munro
  • Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer
  • Neil Gaiman
  • Tenth of December: Stories by George Saunders
  • Pastoralia by George Saunders
  • Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
  • A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders
  • Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
  • 1000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
  • NPR’s Books We Love
  • The Cliffs by J. Courtney Sullivan
  • Maine by J. Courtney Sullivan
  • Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan
  • North Woods by Daniel Mason
  • People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
  • Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan
  • On Desperate Ground by Hampton Sides
  • The Wide Wide Sea by Hampton Sides
  • The Wager by David Grann
  • Pearce Oysters by Jocelyn Takacs
  • The History of Sound by Ben Shattuck
  • The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
  • The Unseen World by Liz Moore
  • Long Bright River by Liz Moore
  • The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry
  • Brat by Gabriel Smith
  • Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
  • Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
  • Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova
  • Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
  • Normal People by Sally Rooney
  • Beautiful World Where Are You by Sally Rooney
  • The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia by Juliet Grames
  • Creature Feature (collection of Amazon Original stories – free on Kindle and audio with Prime membership) – Ankle Snatcher by Grady Hendrix; It Waits in the Woods, by Josh Malerman; Big Bad by Chandler Baker; Best of Luck by Jason Mott; In Bloom by Paul Tremblay; and The Pram by Joe Hill
  • Bird Box by Josh Malerman
  • Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
  • The Most by Jessica Anthony (link will be available)
  • Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
  • On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan

August (or early September) releases with Jennifer Kassebaum of Flint Hills Books in Council Grove, Kansas:

  • That Librarian: The Fight Against Book Banning in America by Amanda Jones
  • Banned Books Week, American Library Association, Sept. 22-28, 2024
  • The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House by Nancy Pelosi
  • By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult
  • She Who Knows by Nnedi Okorafor
  • Flint Hills Cowboys: Tales of the Tallgrass Prairie by Jim Hoy
  • The Flint Hills by Mark Feiden and Jim Hoy
  • The Last Rancher by Robert Rebein

Death at the Sign of the Rook by Kate Atkinson

Books & Whatnot
Stay Connected
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay