Ah...the books of summer
This month’s indie bookseller is Lisa Baudoin, owner of Books & Company in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. We’ll talk with her about July releases she’s excited about and share our recent reads.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Service by Sarah Gilmartin
- Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler
- Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain
- Margot’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
- The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe
- Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips
- Lark & Termite by Jayne Anne Phillips
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey
- The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
- The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne
- A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
- Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
- The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
- Anna Quindlen
- Jane Smiley
- The Trees by Percival Everett
- James by Percival Everett
- Erasure by Percival Everett
- Sandwich by Catherine Newman
- Knife: Meditations on an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
- Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
- Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
- Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie
- 1001 Arabian Nights
- One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
- Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon
- The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon
July releases with Lisa Baudoin of Books & Company (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin):
- A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France by Steve Hoffman
- Pearl by Sian Hughes
- The Garden Against Time: In Search of a Common Paradise by Olivia Laing
- Hedge by Jane Delury
- Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
- Goodnight Tokyo by Atsuhiro Yoshida
- Summers End (Shady Hollow Mystery #5) by Juneau Black
- The History of Sound: Stories by Ben Shattuck
- Sandwich by Catherine Newman