© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for Independence Day. Our lobby will be open from 8 am - 2 pm on Friday, July 5.
Books & Whatnot

Ah...the books of summer

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published July 1, 2024 at 12:32 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lisa Baudoin is the owner of Books & Company in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
courtesy image
Lisa Baudoin is the owner of Books & Company in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

This month’s indie bookseller is Lisa Baudoin, owner of Books & Company in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. We’ll talk with her about July releases she’s excited about and share our recent reads.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • Service by Sarah Gilmartin
  • Sweetbitter by Stephanie Danler
  • Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain
  • Margot’s Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe
  • The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe
  • Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips
  • Lark & Termite by Jayne Anne Phillips
  • Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
  • One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey
  • The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
  • The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne
  • A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
  • Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo
  • The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
  • Anna Quindlen
  • Jane Smiley
  • The Trees by Percival Everett
  • James by Percival Everett
  • Erasure by Percival Everett
  • Sandwich by Catherine Newman
  • Knife: Meditations on an Attempted Murder by Salman Rushdie
  • Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie
  • Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
  • Two Years, Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie
  • 1001 Arabian Nights
  • One of Our Kind by Nicola Yoon
  • Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon
  • The Sun is Also a Star by Nicola Yoon

July releases with Lisa Baudoin of Books & Company (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin):

  • A Season for That: Lost and Found in the Other Southern France by Steve Hoffman
  • Pearl by Sian Hughes
  • The Garden Against Time: In Search of a Common Paradise by Olivia Laing
  • Hedge by Jane Delury
  • Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell
  • Goodnight Tokyo by Atsuhiro Yoshida
  • Summers End (Shady Hollow Mystery #5) by Juneau Black
  • The History of Sound: Stories by Ben Shattuck
  • Sandwich by Catherine Newman
Tags
Books & Whatnot podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez