We're back and we're not sorry | Books & Whatnot
KMUW's Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez are back after a 3 month unintentional break, and they're joined by the folks at Exile in Bookville to talk about books coming out in June.
Books talked about in this episode:
- Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel
- Glorious Exploits by Ferdia Lennon
- Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
- Monstrilio by Gerardo Samano Cordova
- The Monkey’s Paw by W.W. Jacobs
- The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
- Leslie F*cking Jones by Leslie Jones
- The Woman in Me by Britney Spears
- A Short Walk Through a Wide World by Douglas Westerbeke
- One Thousand and One Nights
- This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life by Lyz Lenz
- You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
- Splinters by Leslie Jamison
- We Were the Universe by Kimberly King Parsons
- Grief is for People by Sloane Crosley
- Funny Story by Emily Henry
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- Beach Read by Emily Henry
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art by Nicholson Baker
- The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
Books mentioned by Exile in Bookville:
- Festival & Game of the Worlds by César Aira
- Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
- Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty
- Black Light by Kimberly King Parsons
- Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
- The Need by Helen Phillips
- The Bear by Julia Phillips
- Too Much Too Young, the 2 Tone Records Story: Rude Boys, Racism, and the Soundtrack of a Generation by Daniel Rachel
- The Material by Camille Bordas
Books & Whatnot was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Haley Crowson & Karlee Cooper - producers
- Karlee Cooper - digital editor
- Suzanne Perez & Beth Golay - hosts & editors