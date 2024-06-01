We're back and we're not sorry | Books & Whatnot

KMUW's Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez are back after a 3 month unintentional break, and they're joined by the folks at Exile in Bookville to talk about books coming out in June.

Books talked about in this episode:



Books mentioned by Exile in Bookville:

Festival & Game of the Worlds by César Aira

by César Aira Fire Exit by Morgan Talty

by Morgan Talty Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty

by Morgan Talty Black Light by Kimberly King Parsons

by Kimberly King Parsons Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

by Julia Phillips The Need by Helen Phillips

by Helen Phillips The Bear by Julia Phillips

by Julia Phillips Too Much Too Young, the 2 Tone Records Story: Rude Boys, Racism, and the Soundtrack of a Generation by Daniel Rachel

by Daniel Rachel The Material by Camille Bordas

