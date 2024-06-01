© 2024 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

We're back and we're not sorry | Books & Whatnot

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published June 1, 2024 at 2:59 PM CDT
Beth Golay
/
KMUW
Javier Ramirez and Kristin Gilbert are the owners of Exile in Bookville in Chicago, Illinois.

KMUW's Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez are back after a 3 month unintentional break, and they're joined by the folks at Exile in Bookville to talk about books coming out in June.

Books talked about in this episode:

Books mentioned by Exile in Bookville:

  • Festival & Game of the Worlds by César Aira
  • Fire Exit by Morgan Talty
  • Night of the Living Rez by Morgan Talty
  • Black Light by Kimberly King Parsons
  • Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
  • The Need by Helen Phillips
  • The Bear by Julia Phillips
  • Too Much Too Young, the 2 Tone Records Story: Rude Boys, Racism, and the Soundtrack of a Generation by Daniel Rachel
  • The Material by Camille Bordas

Books & Whatnot was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Karlee Cooper - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - digital editor
  • Suzanne Perez & Beth Golay - hosts & editors
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
