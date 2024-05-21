At long last...
In this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss their recent reads... and a lot of whatnot.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
- Wild and Distant Seas by Tara Karr Roberts
- Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
- The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
- Game of Thrones series by George R.R. Martin
- Kingsbridge series by Ken Follett
- The Fetishist by Katherine Min
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara
- Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
- Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
- Parakeet by Marie-Helene Bertino
- 2 A.M. at the Cat’s Pajamas by Marie-Helene Bertino
- Ilium by Lea Carpenter
- Author John Le Carré
- The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
- I Was Anastasia by Ariel Lawhon
- Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
- Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
- How We Named the Stars by Andrés N. Ordorica
- Tin Man by Sarah Winman
- Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
- Stoner by John Williams
- North Woods by Daniel Mason
- A Registry of My Passage Upon the Earth by Daniel Mason
Books & Whatnot was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Haley Crowson & Karlee Cooper - producers
- Karlee Cooper - digital editor
- Suzanne Perez & Beth Golay - hosts & editors