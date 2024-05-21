© 2024 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

At long last...

By Suzanne Perez,
Beth Golay
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:29 AM CDT
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW

In this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss their recent reads... and a lot of whatnot.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
  • Wild and Distant Seas by Tara Karr Roberts
  • Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
  • The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
  • Game of Thrones series by George R.R. Martin
  • Kingsbridge series by Ken Follett
  • The Fetishist by Katherine Min
  • I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer by Michelle McNamara
  • Beautyland by Marie-Helene Bertino
  • Big Swiss by Jen Beagin
  • Parakeet by Marie-Helene Bertino
  • 2 A.M. at the Cat’s Pajamas by Marie-Helene Bertino
  • Ilium by Lea Carpenter
  • Author John Le Carré
  • The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
  • I Was Anastasia by Ariel Lawhon
  • Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
  • Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll
  • How We Named the Stars by Andrés N. Ordorica
  • Tin Man by Sarah Winman
  • Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
  • Stoner by John Williams
  • North Woods by Daniel Mason
  • A Registry of My Passage Upon the Earth by Daniel Mason

Books & Whatnot was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Karlee Cooper - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - digital editor
  • Suzanne Perez & Beth Golay - hosts & editors
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
