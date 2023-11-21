© 2023 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Once again, it's the most wonderful time of the year

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published November 21, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
NPR

Every November since 2013, NPR has published a list of book recommendations from NPR staff and trusted critics, including interview and review coverage from KMUW's own Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez. Formerly known as Book Concierge, the list is now called Books We Love, and Beth and Suzanne recently spoke with NPR's Andrew Limbong about this year's list.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

Books & Whatnot
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
