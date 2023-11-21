Once again, it's the most wonderful time of the year

Every November since 2013, NPR has published a list of book recommendations from NPR staff and trusted critics, including interview and review coverage from KMUW's own Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez. Formerly known as Book Concierge, the list is now called Books We Love, and Beth and Suzanne recently spoke with NPR's Andrew Limbong about this year's list.

