Once again, it's the most wonderful time of the year

Every November since 2013, NPR has published a list of book recommendations from NPR staff and trusted critics, including interview and review coverage from KMUW's own Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez. Formerly known as Book Concierge, the list is now called Books We Love, and Beth and Suzanne recently spoke with NPR's Andrew Limbong about this year's list.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- The House of Doors by Tan Twan Eng
- The Letter by W. Somerset Maugham
- The Vulnerables by Sigrid Nunez
- The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
- Dayswork by Chris Bachelder and Jennifer Habel
- Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Canas
- Dracula by Bram Stoker
- Ali Hazelwood
- Emily Henry
- Well-Read podcast (episode on book trends)
- Mexican Gothic by Sylvia Moreno-Garcia
- Finalists for National Book Award for Young People’s Literature
- A First Time for Everything by Dan Santat
- Remember Us by Jacqueline Woodson
- Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
- Huda F. Cares by Huda Fahmy
- Gather by Kenneth Cadow
- Where the Red Fern Grows by Wilson Rawls
- Middle Grade March
- Again and Again by Jonathan Evison
- Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
- The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison
- Rouge by Mona Awad
- Bunny by Mona Awad
- Day by Michael Cunningham
- The Hours by Michael Cunningham
- Hell If We Don’t Change Our Ways: A Memoir by Brittany Means
- The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
- Educated by Tara Westover
- NPR’s Books We Love
- Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- Ice: From Mixed Drinks to Skating Rinks – A Cool History of a Hot Commodity by Amy Brady
- Pockets: An Intimate History of How We Keep Things Close by Hannah Carlson
- NPR’s Book of the Day podcast