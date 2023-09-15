© 2023 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Revisiting our summer reading goals

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published September 15, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT
Suzanne Perez
/
KMUW

The heat may be persisting, but still, summer is coming to an end. In this episode of Books & Whatnot Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay give us an update on their summer reading goals — some of which were met on their reading retreat.

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • Wonder Travels by Josh Barkan
  • Mexico: Stories by Josh Barkan
  • Blind Speed by Josh Barkan
  • The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
  • Circe by Madeline Miller
  • Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
  • Wicked by Gregory Maguire
  • Dayswork by Chris Bachelder & Jennifer Habel
  • The Throwback Special by Chris Bachelder
  • Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
  • The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
  • Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
  • Dear Committee Members by Julie Shumacher
  • The Shakespeare Requirement by Julie Schumacher
  • The English Experience by Julie Schumacher
  • My Name Is Iris by Brando Skyhorse 
  • The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride 
  • The Good Lord Bird by James McBride
  • Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
  • Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder
  • Wifedom: Mrs. Orwell’s Invisible Life by Anna Funder 
  • Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
  • These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
  • Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
  • Commonwealth by Ann Patchett
  • The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
  • The Magician’s Assistant by Ann Patchett
  • Run by Ann Patchett
  • Patron Saint of Liars by Ann Patchett
  • Taft by Ann Patchett
  • Book of Delights by Ross Gay
  • Inciting Joy by Ross Gay
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
