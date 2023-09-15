Revisiting our summer reading goals
The heat may be persisting, but still, summer is coming to an end. In this episode of Books & Whatnot Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay give us an update on their summer reading goals — some of which were met on their reading retreat.
Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- Wonder Travels by Josh Barkan
- Mexico: Stories by Josh Barkan
- Blind Speed by Josh Barkan
- The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
- Circe by Madeline Miller
- Stone Blind by Natalie Haynes
- Wicked by Gregory Maguire
- Dayswork by Chris Bachelder & Jennifer Habel
- The Throwback Special by Chris Bachelder
- Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
- The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
- Mary Jane by Jessica Anya Blau
- Dear Committee Members by Julie Shumacher
- The Shakespeare Requirement by Julie Schumacher
- The English Experience by Julie Schumacher
- My Name Is Iris by Brando Skyhorse
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- The Good Lord Bird by James McBride
- Shark Heart by Emily Habeck
- Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder
- Wifedom: Mrs. Orwell’s Invisible Life by Anna Funder
- Tom Lake by Ann Patchett
- These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
- Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
- Commonwealth by Ann Patchett
- The Dutch House by Ann Patchett
- The Magician’s Assistant by Ann Patchett
- Run by Ann Patchett
- Patron Saint of Liars by Ann Patchett
- Taft by Ann Patchett
- Book of Delights by Ross Gay
- Inciting Joy by Ross Gay