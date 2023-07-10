© 2023 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Are you making progress on your summer reading goals? (We are!)

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published July 10, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
Linda Card and her book shelf.
Linda Card
/
courtesy photo
Linda Card and her book shelf.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • My Murder by Katie Williams
  • Black Mirror
  • Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
  • Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
  • The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
  • Gladiator
  • Orange is the New Black
  • George: A Magpie Memoir by Frieda Hughes
  • H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
  • Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
  • The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
  • The Push by Ashley Audrain
  • The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
  • Room by Emma Donoghue
  • The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris
  • One Thousand and One Arabian Nights
  • Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour
  • The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
  • Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
  • Normal People by Sally Rooney
  • Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
  • Yellowface by R.F. Kuang 
  • Babel by R.F. Kuang
  • The Poppy Wars by R.F. Kuang
  • American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
  • I Think I Think a Lot by Jessica Whipple, illustrated by Josée Bisaillon
  • Pew by Catherine Lacey
  • Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
  • The Lottery by Shirley Jackson
  • The Pole by J.M. Coetzee
  • Foe by J.M. Coetzee
  • Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe
  • Disgrace by J.M. Coetzee
  • Youth by J.M. Coetzee
  • Summertime by J.M. Coetzee
  • 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List by James Mustich
  • Life & Times of Michael K by J.M. Coetzee
  • The Divine Comedy by Dante
  • Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
  • Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur 
  • Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur
  • The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
  • Tenth of December by George Saunders
  • Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
  • A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life by George Saunders
  • The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
  • Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
  • Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
  • Bosch
Arts and Culture books reading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez