Are you making progress on your summer reading goals? (We are!)
Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:
- My Murder by Katie Williams
- Black Mirror
- Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- Gladiator
- Orange is the New Black
- George: A Magpie Memoir by Frieda Hughes
- H is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
- Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb
- The Whispers by Ashley Audrain
- The Push by Ashley Audrain
- The Quiet Tenant by Clémence Michallon
- Room by Emma Donoghue
- The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris
- One Thousand and One Arabian Nights
- Yerba Buena by Nina LaCour
- The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
- Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- Babel by R.F. Kuang
- The Poppy Wars by R.F. Kuang
- American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
- I Think I Think a Lot by Jessica Whipple, illustrated by Josée Bisaillon
- Pew by Catherine Lacey
- Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
- The Lottery by Shirley Jackson
- The Pole by J.M. Coetzee
- Foe by J.M. Coetzee
- Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe
- Disgrace by J.M. Coetzee
- Youth by J.M. Coetzee
- Summertime by J.M. Coetzee
- 1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List by James Mustich
- Life & Times of Michael K by J.M. Coetzee
- The Divine Comedy by Dante
- Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
- Little Monsters by Adrienne Brodeur
- Wild Game by Adrienne Brodeur
- The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- Tenth of December by George Saunders
- Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
- A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life by George Saunders
- The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson
- Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
- Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
- Bosch