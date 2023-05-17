Books & Whatnot: The waiting is the hardest part

In this month's Books & Whatnot, Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez talk about poetry, book clubs, and listener-submitted shelfies!

Speaking of... if you want to send us your shelfie, email us at podcasts@kmuw.org or tag us on Instagram @books_and_whatnot. If we share it on our website, we'll send you a fancy Books & Whatnot sticker!

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

