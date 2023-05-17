© 2023 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

Books & Whatnot: The waiting is the hardest part

By Beth Golay,
Suzanne Perez
Published May 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
Listener Monica Rice of McPherson, Kansas, submitted this shelfie.

In this month's Books & Whatnot, Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez talk about poetry, book clubs, and listener-submitted shelfies!

Speaking of... if you want to send us your shelfie, email us at podcasts@kmuw.org or tag us on Instagram @books_and_whatnot.

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books (and whatnot) discussed in this episode:

  • The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
  • Take What You Need by Idra Novey
  • Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey
  • Chlorine by Jade Song
  • Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
  • Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
  • The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel
  • The Lola Quartet by Emily St. John Mandel
  • The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
  •   Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution by R. F. Kuang
  • I Take My Coffee Black by Tyler Merritt 
  • Before You Call the Cops – The Tyler Merritt Project
  • It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs by Mary Louise Kelly
  • I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai
  • God Themselves by Jae Nichelle
  • “Friends With Benefits” by Jae Nichelle
  • “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman
  • Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant by Roz Chast
  • Panel discussion with local doctors, moderated by Suzanne Perez
  • Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson
  • You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
  • Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change by Maggie Smith
  • “Good Bones” by Maggie Smith 
  • Goldenrod by Maggie Smith
  • Society of Shame by Jane Roper
  • So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson
  • Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal
  • Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal
  • The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal
  •  Albert Goldbarth
  • Jeanine Hathaway
  • Maggie Smith
  • Jericho Brown
  • Aaron Brown
  • Kwame Alexander
  • Jason Reynolds
  • Ilya Kaminsky
  • Idra Novey
  • Ada Lemon
  • Ross Gay
  • Kevin Young
  • Good Poems by Garrison Keillor
  • Good Poems for Hard Times by Garrison Keillor
  • Good Poems: American Places by Garrison Keillor
  • She Walks in Beauty: A Woman’s Journey Through Poems by Caroline Kennedy
  • 1914 Book Club
  • Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez