ReadICT 2023 Kickoff: Live with WPL's 'Read. Return. Repeat.'

In this episode recorded before a live audience at the Wichita Public Library's beautiful Advanced Learning Library, co-hosts Beth Golay & Suzanne Perez join Sara Dixon and Daniel Pewewardy join, co-hosts of the Wichita Public Library's 'Read. Return. Repeat." podcast to celebrate the 2023 kickoff of the #ReadICT challenge.

A departure from the usual podcast format, these book aficionados and fellow podcasters talk about the history of the challenge and explore each category and how it might be approached differently by readers. This episode is full of great recommendations for each category (including some from a few very brave audience members) as well as their own reading plans for #ReadICT 2023!

Enjoy the show!

Books & Whatnot is produced by KMUW and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Books recommended in this episode (by challenge category):

Category 1: A book with a non-human narrator



Penny, Karl Stevens

Karl Stevens The Book Thief , Markus Zusak

, Markus Zusak Klara and the Sun , Kazuo Ishiguro

, Kazuo Ishiguro Circe , Madeline Miller

, Madeline Miller Watership Down , Richard Adams

, Richard Adams Interview with the Vampire , Anne Rice

, Anne Rice Robopocalypse, Daniel H. Wilson

Daniel H. Wilson The Giving Tree , Shel Silverstein

, Shel Silverstein Remarkably Bright Creatures , Shelby Van Pelt

, Shelby Van Pelt Cinder (book #1 of the Lunar Chronicles) , Marissa Meyer

, Marissa Meyer Hollow Kingdom , Kira Jane Buxton

, Kira Jane Buxton Nutshell , Ian McEwan

, Ian McEwan The Magic Strings of Frankie Presto , Mitch Albom

, Mitch Albom The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa

Category 2: A book with a long title (7+ words)

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders

George Saunders The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe , Romaine Puértolas

, Romaine Puértolas We Had a Little Real Estate Problem: The Unheralded Story of Native Americans & Comedy , Kliph Nesteroff

, Kliph Nesteroff The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives in Your Home: A Welcome to Night Vale Novel , Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor

, Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question , Michael Schur

, Michael Schur Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City (Pulitzer Prize Winner) , Andrea Elliott

, Andrea Elliott Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes: Essays , Phoebe Robinson

, Phoebe Robinson You Can’t Touch My Hair: And Other Things I Still Have to Explain , Phoebe Robinson

, Phoebe Robinson Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch , Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett

, Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett The Republic of Pirates: Being the True and Surprising Story of the Caribbean Pirates and the Man Who Brought Them Down, Colin Woodard

Category 3: A book about friendship



Category 4: A guilty pleasure read



The Girl Who Drank the Moon , Kelly Barnhill

, Kelly Barnhill Nevermoor: The Trials of Morrigan Crow , Jessica Townsend

, Jessica Townsend The House in the Cerulean Sea , T.J. Klune

, T.J. Klune Cutting for Stone , Abraham Verghese

, Abraham Verghese The Covenant of Water , Abraham Verghese

, Abraham Verghese So Far... , Kelsey Grammer

, Kelsey Grammer Greenlights , Matthew McConaughey

, Matthew McConaughey World War Z , Max Brooks

, Max Brooks Eligible: A Modern Retelling of Pride and Prejudice , Curtis Sittenfeld

, Curtis Sittenfeld The Thousandth Floor , Katharine McGee

, Katharine McGee Rat Queens (Comic Book Series) , Kurtis J. Wiebe, Roc Upchurch and John Upchurch

, Kurtis J. Wiebe, Roc Upchurch and John Upchurch The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made, Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell

Category 5: A book told from a villain’s point of view



The Unfolding, A.M. Homes (or anything by A.M. Homes)

(or anything by A.M. Homes) A Ladder to the Sky, John Boyne

The Picture of Dorian Gray , Oscar Wilde

, Oscar Wilde And Then There Were None , Agatha Christie

, Agatha Christie My Sister, The Serial Killer: A Novel, Oyinkan Braithwaite

Frankenstein: Or, The Modern Prometheus , Mary Shelley

, Mary Shelley God Emperor of Dune , Frank Herbert

, Frank Herbert Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West , Gregory Maguire

, Gregory Maguire Hench: A Novel, Natalie Zina Walschots

Category 6: A book about time



Watchmen (Graphic Novel Series), Alan Moore

Alan Moore Tomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

This Time Tomorrow: A Novel, Emma Straub

The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells , Andrew Sean Greer

, Andrew Sean Greer Before the Coffee Gets Cold , Toshikazu Kawaguchi

, Toshikazu Kawaguchi 11/22/63 , Stephen King

, Stephen King A Tale for the Time Being: A Novel , Ruth Ozeki

, Ruth Ozeki Sea of Tranquility , Emily St. John Mandel

, Emily St. John Mandel Station Eleven , Emily St. John Mandel

, Emily St. John Mandel Oona Out of Order , Margarita Montimore

, Margarita Montimore Dark Matter: A Novel , Blake Crouch

, Blake Crouch Kindred , Octavia E. Butler

, Octavia E. Butler The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin

The Time Traveler's Guide to Medieval England: A Handbook for Visitors to the Fourteenth Century, Ian Mortimer

Category 7: A book with a color in the title



Redbone: The True Story of a Native American Rock Band , Christian Staebler and Sonia Paoloni

, Christian Staebler and Sonia Paoloni Redshirts , John Scalzi

, John Scalzi The Red Tent , Anita Diamant

, Anita Diamant The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt

Red Rising , Pierce Brown

, Pierce Brown White Teeth , Zadie Smith

, Zadie Smith The Woman in White , Wilkie Collins

, Wilkie Collins Brown: Poems , Kevin Young

, Kevin Young Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America , Erik Larson

, Erik Larson The Color Purple , Alice Walker

, Alice Walker The Last White Man: A Novel, Mohsin Hamid

Demon Copperhead , Barbara Kingsolver

, Barbara Kingsolver Anne of Green Gables , L.M. Montgomery

, L.M. Montgomery Daughter of Black Lake: A Novel, Cathy Marie Buchanan

Category 8: A book featuring a LGBTQIA+ protagonist



Matrix: A Novel, Lauren Groff

Less: A Novel , Andrew Sean Greer (or any book by Andrew Sean Greer)

, Andrew Sean Greer (or any book by Andrew Sean Greer) A Psalm for the Wild-Built , Becky Chambers

, Becky Chambers Manhunt , Gretchen Felker-Martin

, Gretchen Felker-Martin Alice Isn’t Dead , Joseph Fink

, Joseph Fink The City We Became , N.K. Jemisin

, N.K. Jemisin The Broken Earth Trilogy (The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, The Stone Sky) , N.K. Jemisin

, N.K. Jemisin The Guncle, Stephen Rowley

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo , Taylor Jenkins Reid

, Taylor Jenkins Reid Skye Falling: A Novel, Mia McKenzie

Category 9: A book about death or grief



Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? (Big Read Title), Roz Chast

(Big Read Title), Roz Chast Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End , Atul Gawande

, Atul Gawande This Is Where I Leave You , Jonathan Tropper

, Jonathan Tropper The Best We Could Do: An Illustrated Memoir , Thi Bui

, Thi Bui Lark Ascending , Silas House

, Silas House Annihilation (The Southern Reach Trilogy) , Jeff VanderMeer

, Jeff VanderMeer The Furrows, Namwali Serpell

A Grief Observed , C.S. Lewis

, C.S. Lewis A Severe Mercy , Sheldon Vanauken

, Sheldon Vanauken Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

Category 10: A book set in the Great Plains



Category 11: A book about a secret or closed society



The Unfolding, AM Homes

The Secret History , Donna Tartt

, Donna Tartt If We Were Villains: A Novel , M.L. Rio

, M.L. Rio Unfollow: A Journey from Hatred to Hope , Megan Phelps-Roper

, Megan Phelps-Roper Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith , Jon Krakauer

, Jon Krakauer The Department of Truth (Comic Book Series) , James Tynion IV

, James Tynion IV Rabbits: A Novel , Terry Miles

, Terry Miles The Husbands , Chandler Baker

, Chandler Baker Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism , Amanda Montell

, Amanda Montell The Girls, Emma Cline

We Ride Upon Sticks: A Novel, Quan Barry

Category 12: A book by an author visiting Wichita (in-person or remotely)

Hang the Moon , Jeannette Walls

, Jeannette Walls The Glass Castle , Jeannette Walls

, Jeannette Walls Half Broke Horses: A True-Life Novel , Jeannette Walls

, Jeannette Walls Storm Watch (A Joe Pickett Novel) , C.J. Box

, C.J. Box The Lost Apothecary , Sarah Penner

, Sarah Penner The London Séance Society , Sarah Penner

, Sarah Penner The Grammarians: A Novel , Cathleen Schine

, Cathleen Schine Chicken Soup for the Soul: Thanks to My Mom: 101 Stories of Gratitude, Love, and Lessons, Amy Newmark and Jo Dee Messina

Other Books Mentioned in this Episode:



Special Thanks to our audience members for sharing their recommendations!

Upcoming Author Events in Wichita

C.J. Box @ The Advanced Learning Library, March 2nd

Sarah Penner @ The Advanced Learning Library, March 28th

Cathleen Schine @ Watermark Books, March 30th

Jeannette Walls @ The Advanced Learning Library, April 12th

New to #ReadICT? Join the challenge! For more information visit wichitalibrary.org/readict.

