Books & Whatnot wraps up 2022 and looks forward to a new year of #ReadICT
In this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay wrap up the year with a pretty good month of reading, despite life… and school! We recorded on December, 12, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the books (and whatnot) mentioned in this episode:
- A Passage to India by E.M. Forster
- Still Life by Sarah Winman
- The Vibrant Years by Sonali Dev
- Mindy’s Book Studio
- Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
- Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
- The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocomb
- The Scorpio Races by Maggie Stiefvater
- The Raven Cycle (The Raven Boys) by Maggie Stiefvater
- The Wolves of Mercy Falls (Shiver) by Maggie Stiefvater
- White Teeth by Zadie Smith
- On Beauty by Zadie Smith
- Howards End by E.M. Forster
- Where Angels Fear to Tread by E.M. Forster
- On Beauty and Being Just by Elaine Scarry
- Recitatif by Toni Morrison
- A Room with a View by E.M. Forster
- The Arrival by Shaun Tan
- Dinners with Ruth by Nina Totenberg
- On the Basis of Sex directed by Mimi Leder
- Flight by Lynn Steger Strong
- The Family Stone directed by Thomas Bezucha
- 2023 #ReadICT Challenge
- #ReadICT Challenge Live Podcast Recording
- #ReadICT Challenge group
