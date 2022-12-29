Books & Whatnot behind the stacks (because we're behind on everything else)

We're back! We recorded this episode on November 14, 2022. But with Pledge Drive, the holidays, and Beth’s undergrad school we got a bit behind with production. So enjoy this episode, because we have our December recording coming at you on Saturday, December 31, 2022. (We're hitting that year-end post!)

On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay talk about some of their favorite recent reads, Beth shares some news about NPR's Books We Love, and Suzanne introduces Beth to Jólabókaflód. (Gesundheit.)

These are the books (and whatnot) mentioned in this episode:



Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer

Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants adapted by Monique Gray Smith

When We Were Sisters by Fatimah Asghar

A Thousand Years of Good Prayers by Yiyun Li

The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li

Stoner by John Williams

Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

Where Reasons End by Yiyun Li

The Vagrants by Yiyun Li

We Are the Light by Matthew Quick

Silver Linings Playbook by Matthew Quick

Daphne by Josh Malerman

Bird Box by Josh Malerman

11/22/63 by Stephen King

The Shining by Stephen King

Comfort Me With Apples by Catherynne M. Valente

Motherthing by Ainslie Hogarth

Trespasses by Louise Kennedy

by Louise Kennedy Barry Lyndon by

Derry Girls

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, & Murder by David Grann

The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson

Dinosaurs by Lydia Millet

A Children's Bible by Lydia Millet

The Satanic Verses by Salman Rushdie

White Teeth by Zadie Smith

by Zadie Smith Books We Love



