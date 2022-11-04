Recorded live in front of a (very gracious) studio audience
On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay talk about their latest reads, but this time it's in front of a live studio audience! (Special thanks to Sheryl Esau and Carrie Rengers for lending your voices to the microphone.) We recorded on September 15, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- Do the Work!: An Antiracist Activity Book by W. Kamau Bell and Kate Schatz
- The Power by Naomi Alderman
- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
- The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
- Thank You for Listening by Julia Whelan
- The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
- My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan
- Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
- A Constellation of Vital Phenomena by Anthony Marra
- Carrie Soto is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Gold! by David Shannon
- No, David! by David Shannon
- The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
- Afterlives by Abdulzarak Gurnah
- Cat Golay’s Twitter account
- National Book Award finalists
- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
- Horse by Geraldine Brooks
- Year of Wonders by Geraldine Brooks
- People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
- March by Geraldine Brooks
- All the Women in My Brain by Betty Gilpin
- Three Women by Lisa Taddeo
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jeannette McCurdy
- The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls
- Educated by Tara Westover
- A History of the World Through Body Parts by Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras
- You’re Saying It Wrong: A Pronunciation Guide to the 150 Most Commonly Mispronounced Words – and Their Tangled Histories of Misuse by Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras
- Voyage in the Dark by Jean Rhys
- The [Expletive Deleted] of the Narcissus by Joseph Conrad
- I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys by Miranda Seymour
- Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys
- The Unfolding by A.M. Homes
- May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes
- Lessons by Ian McEwan
- Atonement by Ian McEwan
- Saturday by Ian McEwan
- On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan
- Nutshell by Ian McEwan
- The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
