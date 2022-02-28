The rating system reviewed
On this episode of Books & Whatnot, Suzanne Perez offers the criteria behind her book rating system, and Beth Golay explains why she wants no part of it. Plus, books about food, literary coincidences, and the latest books that are epic—in scope if nothing else.
This episode of Books & Whatnot was recorded on February 10, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
- The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
- Looking for Alaska by John Green
- Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
- Devil House by John Darnielle
- Small World by Jonathan Evison
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
- To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara
- Still Life by Sarah Winman
- The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
- Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
- Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evision
- West of Here by Jonathan Evision
- The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison
- This is Your Life, Harriet Chance by Jonathan Evison
- All About Lulu by Jonathan Evison
- Legends of the North Cascades by Jonathan Evison
- Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci
- Love and Saffron by Kim Fay
- Fight Night by Miriam Toews
- Women Talking by Miriam Toews
- Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
- Moon Witch, Spider King by Marlon James
- A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James
- American Gods by Neil Gaiman
- Challenger Deep by Neal Shusterman
- The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Mark Haddon
- Henry V by William Shakespeare
- Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
- The Chronicles of Narnia Series by C.S. Lewis
- A Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne
- The Push by Audrey Audrain
- The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
- The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin
- Atonement by Ian McEwan
- A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
- Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter
- The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma
- A Place for Us by Fatima Farheen Mirza
- How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
- Encyclopedia of an Ordinary Life by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
- The Woman in the Water by Charles Finch
- The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
