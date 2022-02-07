Challenges, goals & #ReadICT
Today on Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss annual reading challenges and publicly state their readings goals. It's up to the rest of us to keep them accountable!
This episode of Books & Whatnot was recorded on January 21, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
- Dare to Know by James Kennedy
- Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Other Kazuo Ishiguro titles
- The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Bewilderment by Richard Powers
- The Overstory by Richard Powers
- How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
- Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
- The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
- Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
- Middle grade!! A Place to Hang the Moon by Kate Albus
- The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
- The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo
- Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo
- The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo
- Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DiCamillo
- The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi
- Don’t Overthink It by Anne Bogel
- An American Childhood by Annie Dillard
- Pilgrim at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard
- Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
- Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language by Amanda Montell
- The Driving Linguistic Change episode of the You’re Saying It Wrong podcast
- Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor
- Small World by Jonathan Evison
- Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
- Black Leopard Red Wolf by Marlon James
- Mood Witch Spider King by Marlon James
- A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James
