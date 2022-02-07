© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kmuw_books&whatnot_logo.jpg
Books & Whatnot

Challenges, goals & #ReadICT

Published February 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
BWn_01_2022_EpisodeImage.png
Beth Golay
/
KMUW

Today on Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss annual reading challenges and publicly state their readings goals. It's up to the rest of us to keep them accountable!

This episode of Books & Whatnot was recorded on January 21, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:

    • These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
    • Dare to Know by James Kennedy
    • Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro 
    • Other Kazuo Ishiguro titles
    • The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro
    • Bewilderment by Richard Powers
    • The Overstory by Richard Powers
    • How the Word is Passed by Clint Smith
    • Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
    • The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan
    • Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
    • Middle grade!! A Place to Hang the Moon by Kate Albus
    • The War That Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
    • The Beatryce Prophecy by Kate DiCamillo
    • Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane by Kate DiCamillo
    • The Tale of Despereaux by Kate DiCamillo
    • Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DiCamillo 
    • The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi
    • Don’t Overthink It by Anne Bogel
    • An American Childhood by Annie Dillard
    • Pilgrim at Tinker Creek by Annie Dillard
    • Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
    • Wordslut: A Feminist Guide to Taking Back the English Language by Amanda Montell
    • The Driving Linguistic Change episode of the You’re Saying It Wrong podcast
    • Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor
    • Small World by Jonathan Evison
    • Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison
    • Black Leopard Red Wolf by Marlon James
    • Mood Witch Spider King by Marlon James
    • A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James

    HOW TO REACH US:

    • Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
    • Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
    • Instagram: books_and_whatnot

    Tags

    Books & Whatnot bookspodcastsArts and Culture
    Beth Golay
    Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
    See stories by Beth Golay
    Suzanne Perez
    Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Before coming to KMUW, she worked at The Wichita Eagle, where she covered schools and a variety of other topics. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
    See stories by Suzanne Perez