Challenges, goals & #ReadICT

Today on Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss annual reading challenges and publicly state their readings goals. It's up to the rest of us to keep them accountable!

This episode of Books & Whatnot was recorded on January 21, 2022. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:



These Precious Days by Ann Patchett

by Kazuo Ishiguro Other Kazuo Ishiguro titles

by Julia May Jonas Middle grade!! A Place to Hang the Moon by Kate Albus

by Amanda Montell The Driving Linguistic Change episode of the You’re Saying It Wrong podcast

