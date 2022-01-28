The best intentions... | Books & Whatnot

Today on Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss the books they read all the way back in November!

Believe it or not, this is our December episode. It was recorded December 3, 2021. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:



Saved by a Song by Mary Gauthier

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi

My Reading Life: A Book Journal by Anne Bogel

Never by Ken Follett

Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett

The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett

Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin

The Family by Naomi Krupitsky

Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan

Stoner by John Williams

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

The Dead by James Joyce

The Dubliners by James Joyce

Ulysses by James Joyce

Finnegans Wake by James Joyce

My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson

Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Erin and Philip Stead

Amos McGee Takes a Sick Day by Eric and Philip Stead

I Don't Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield

