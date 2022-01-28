© 2022 KMUW
Books & Whatnot

The best intentions... | Books & Whatnot

Published January 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST
Suzanne Perez and Beth Golay

Today on Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss the books they read all the way back in November!

Believe it or not, this is our December episode. It was recorded December 3, 2021. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the titles mentioned in this episode:

  • Saved by a Song by Mary Gauthier
  • The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
  • Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
  • Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
  • My Reading Life: A Book Journal by Anne Bogel
  • Never by Ken Follett
  • Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
  • The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett
  • Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin
  • The Family by Naomi Krupitsky
  • Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
  • Stoner by John Williams
  • A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
  • Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad
  • The Dead by James Joyce
  • The Dubliners by James Joyce
  • Ulysses by James Joyce
  • Finnegans Wake by James Joyce
  • My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
  • Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Erin and Philip Stead
  • Amos McGee Takes a Sick Day by Eric and Philip Stead
  • I Don’t Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield

HOW TO REACH US:

  • Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
  • Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
  • Instagram: books_and_whatnot

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Before coming to KMUW, she worked at The Wichita Eagle, where she covered schools and a variety of other topics. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
