The best intentions... | Books & Whatnot

The best intentions...
Today on Books & Whatnot, Suzanne and Beth discuss the books they read all the way back in November!
Believe it or not, this is our December episode. It was recorded December 3, 2021. Any references to “new” or “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the titles mentioned in this episode:
- Saved by a Song by Mary Gauthier
- The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
- Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
- Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
- My Reading Life: A Book Journal by Anne Bogel
- Never by Ken Follett
- Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett
- The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett
- Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen by Laurie Colwin
- The Family by Naomi Krupitsky
- Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan
- Stoner by John Williams
- A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
- Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad
- The Dead by James Joyce
- The Dubliners by James Joyce
- Ulysses by James Joyce
- Finnegans Wake by James Joyce
- My Monticello by Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
- Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Erin and Philip Stead
- Amos McGee Takes a Sick Day by Eric and Philip Stead
- I Don’t Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield
HOW TO REACH US:
- Email: podcasts@kmuw.org
- Twitter: @BooksandWhatnot (@SuzPerezICT and @BethGolay)
- Instagram: books_and_whatnot