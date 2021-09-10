It's a trend! | Books & Whatnot

In journalism, they say three is a trend. We're going to run with that definition!

We're back with another episode of Books & Whatnot, a podcast from KMUW, featuring a conversation between those who provide book coverage for our listeners. Beth Golay hosts the Marginalia podcast, interviewing authors about their work, and Suzanne Perez is KMUW's resident book reviewer.

This podcast was recorded on Wednesday, September 1. Publication dates and terms like “new” “forthcoming” and the like are relative.

These are the books discussed in this episode:



Mysterious Kôr by Elizabeth Bowen

by Elizabeth Bowen Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

by Joseph Conrad A Mouthful of Air by Amy Koppelman

The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

by Amy Koppelman Twenty-One Truths About Love by Matthew Dicks

by Matthew Dicks Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke

Notes from a Public Typewriter by Michael Gustafson (Editor), Oliver Uberti (Editor)

by Calvin Kasulke Three Rooms by Jo Hamya

A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf

by Jo Hamya Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Kill Bill by Quentin Terantino

by S.A. Cosby A Play for the End of the World by Jai Chakrabarti

The Post Office (play) by Rabindranath Tagore

by Jai Chakrabarti When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain

The Paris Wife by Paula McLain

by Paula McLain Willodeen by Katherine Applegate

The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate

by Katherine Applegate Beautiful World, Where Are You? by Sally Rooney

Normal People by Sally Rooney Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney

by Sally Rooney A Vindication of the Rights of Women by Mary Wollstonecraft

by Mary Wollstonecraft The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano by Olaudah Equiano

by Olaudah Equiano Songs of Innocence and of Experience by William Blake

by William Blake 1000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich

Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness by Edward Abbey Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret . by Judy Blume The Underground Railroad by Colton Whitehead The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck Travels with Charley by John Steinbeck Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe Dubliners by James Joyce Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce Ulysses by James Joyce The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot

by James Mustich

Other authors we mention: