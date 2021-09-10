It's a trend! | Books & Whatnot
In journalism, they say three is a trend. We're going to run with that definition!
We're back with another episode of Books & Whatnot, a podcast from KMUW, featuring a conversation between those who provide book coverage for our listeners. Beth Golay hosts the Marginalia podcast, interviewing authors about their work, and Suzanne Perez is KMUW's resident book reviewer.
This podcast was recorded on Wednesday, September 1. Publication dates and terms like “new” “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
These are the books discussed in this episode:
- Mysterious Kôr by Elizabeth Bowen
- Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad
- A Mouthful of Air by Amy Koppelman
- The Yellow Wallpaper by Charlotte Perkins Gilman
- The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
- Twenty-One Truths About Love by Matthew Dicks
- Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke
- Notes from a Public Typewriter by Michael Gustafson (Editor), Oliver Uberti (Editor)
- Three Rooms by Jo Hamya
- A Room of One’s Own by Virginia Woolf
- Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
- Kill Bill by Quentin Terantino
- A Play for the End of the World by Jai Chakrabarti
- The Post Office (play) by Rabindranath Tagore
- When the Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain
- The Paris Wife by Paula McLain
- Willodeen by Katherine Applegate
- The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate
- Beautiful World, Where Are You? by Sally Rooney
- Normal People by Sally Rooney
- Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
- A Vindication of the Rights of Women by Mary Wollstonecraft
- The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano by Olaudah Equiano
- Songs of Innocence and of Experience by William Blake
- 1000 Books to Read Before You Die by James Mustich
- Desert Solitaire: A Season in the Wilderness by Edward Abbey
- Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson
- Are You There God, It’s Me, Margaret. by Judy Blume
- The Underground Railroad by Colton Whitehead
- The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis
- The Chronicles of Narnia series by C.S. Lewis
- The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
- A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis
- The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
- Travels with Charley by John Steinbeck
- Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery
- Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe
- Dubliners by James Joyce
- Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man by James Joyce
- Ulysses by James Joyce
- The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde
- The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde
- All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot
Other authors we mention:
- Ruth Ozeki
- Amor Towles
- Anthony Doerr
- Lauren Groff
- Sarah Winman
- Charles Dickens
- George Elliot
- James Joyce
- Oscar Wilde
- Lewis Carroll
- Louise Candlish
- Jane Austen
- Mary Shelley