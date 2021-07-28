Is This Thing On? | Books & Whatnot
Welcome to Books & Whatnot, a podcast from KMUW, featuring a conversation between those who provide book coverage for our listeners. Beth Golay hosts the Marginalia podcast, interviewing authors about their work, and Suzanne Perez is KMUW's resident book reviewer.
This podcast was recorded on Monday, June 28. Publication dates and terms like “new” “forthcoming” and the like are relative.
In addition to book coverage, Suzanne is a reporter for KMUW News, covering education, and Beth is the director of marketing and digital content.
These are the books discussed in this episode:
- Who Is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
- The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith
- Elena Ferrante novels (pseudonym of the Italian novelist of the Neapolitan quartet)
- The Index of Self-Destructive Acts by Christopher Beha
- The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
- Rural Rebellion by Ross Benes
- That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
- Good in Bed by Jennifer Weiner
- Widespread Panic by James Ellroy
- A Ladder to the Sky by John Boyne
- The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee
- The Push by Ashley Audrain
- Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie
- Bewilderness by Karen Tucker
- A Burning by Megha Majumdar
- Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi (Suzanne's review and Beth's interview)
- Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
- Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga
- The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
- The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
- We Sold our Souls by Grady Hendrix
- Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism by Grady Hendrix
- News of the World by Paulette Jiles
- China Room by Sunjeev Sahota (Marginalia coming August 2, 2021)
- While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory (Marginalia coming August 5, 2021)
- Authors whose books we will always read:
- J. Ryan Stradal
- Kitchens of the Great Midwest
- The Lager Queen of Minnesota
- Anthony Doerr
- All The Light We Cannot See
- Cloud Cuckoo Land (coming September 28, 2021)
- Four Seasons in Rome
- Amor Towles
- A Gentleman in Moscow
- Rules of Civility
- The Lincoln Highway (coming October 5, 2021)
- John Irving
- Michael Chabon
- John Burnham Schwartz
- Andrew Sean Greer
- Less by Andrew Sean Greer
- Animal: A Novel by Lisa Taddeo
- Three Women by Lisa Taddeo
- Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
- The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
- Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
- Looking For Alaska by John Green
- The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
