‘Impossible Creatures’ is a new children's book that brings back some old familiar magic

Harry Potter fans will want to listen up, and maybe get themselves back to the children’s section of their local library or bookstore. Because a new magical middle-grade novel has arrived. And this one, like that other popular series, arrives on the wings of dragons.

Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell debuted in Great Britain last fall. It’s the first installment in the author’s already-planned fantasy trilogy, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the story continues beyond that. This first novel introduces readers to the Archipelago — a hidden cluster of islands where mythical beings like unicorns and krakens coexist with humans, both good and evil.

When Christopher saves a drowning baby griffin from a lake near his home, he discovers a hidden portal to the Archipelago and meets Mal — a girl on the run and in desperate need of his help. The two launch a quest to uncover why the magic that sustains the mythical beasts is fading, and that leads them through a series of exciting adventures.

The U.S. edition of Impossible Creatures includes sprayed edges and more than 60 stunning illustrations. There’s also a complete bestiary in the back, with detailed descriptions of all the mythical creatures. I found it helpful to flip back and forth while reading, and passionate young readers will no doubt commit the creatures to memory for imaginative play.

Rundell’s novel appeals to children and adults, with unforgettable characters and timeless themes like courage, environmental exploration and of course, magic.