Book Review

Another option for spooky-season reading: Mason Coile's 'William' explores AI gone awry

By Suzanne Perez
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:05 AM CDT
Mason Coile is a Mason Coile is a pseudonym of Andrew Pyper, the award-winning author of ten novels, including The Demonologist, which won the International Thriller Writers Award, and Lost Girls, which was a New York Times bestseller and Notable Book of the Year. Both Coile and Pyper live in Toronto.
Mason Coile is a pseudonym of Andrew Pyper, the award-winning author of ten novels, including "The Demonologist." His latest book, "William," is the story of an agoraphobic engineer whose AI robot takes on a life and mind of its own.

If your October TBR is in need of one more scary story that you can finish before Halloween night, I’ve got one for you. Mason Coile’s William is a slim little creeper of a novel that builds quickly and packs a punch.

Here is the setup: Henry is a brilliant engineer who has achieved the breakthrough of his career — an artificially intelligent half-formed robot he has named William. No one knows about William — or Henry’s collection of other bizarre and ghoulish creations — because Henry can’t bring himself to leave the house. His agoraphobia keeps him locked inside, working in his attic lab, away from everyone, including his pregnant wife, Lily.

One Halloween afternoon, Lily brings two coworkers to the house to meet Henry and to see the new house, which is fitted with military-grade smart security. Henry decides to introduce the guests to William, and that’s where, as any horror reader will no doubt predict, things take a mysterious and terrifying turn.

The novel offers a Hitchcock-meets-cyber-noir level of intensity. It’s definitely one of those stories that, once you start, is impossible to put down. William’s legless body and fake rubber skin “the color of curdled milk” come to life with Coile’s vivid writing, and the author keeps the pace going at a thrilling clip.

Several surprises lead to a perfect ending that I never saw coming. If you’ve ever wondered or worried about what could happen when AI goes awry, this is one spooky-season thriller you don’t want to miss.

Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
