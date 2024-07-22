Amazon’s ‘Creature Feature’ collection offers six perfect little morsels of horror

The world is a scary place — and not just at Halloween.

So I’ve spent the past few summer days curled up inside, air-conditioning on, ear buds in, tuning out current events and the effects of climate change and tuning in to some amazing examples of literary horror.

Amazon Original Stories released its Creature Feature collection last fall, just in time for Halloween. I’m just now getting around to give them a listen, and I think they’re perfect for summer nights around the campfire … or just in your living room.

The collection features six original short stories by some of today’s most popular authors. There’s Chandler Baker, Grady Hendrix, Joe Hill, Josh Malerman, Jason Mott and Paul Tremblay. All six stories can be read or listened to in a single sitting, and all are available free on Audible or Kindle to Amazon Prime members.

I highly recommend the audio versions, which are particularly bone-chilling. Josh Malerman’s contribution, It Waits in the Woods, is a Blair Witch-style story that involves haunting wails and the clip-clop of demon hooves. If you liked Malerman’s Bird Box, you’ll enjoy this whole new journey into the darkness.

Grady Hendrix’s Ankle Snatcher will bring back all those childhood fears of the monster under the bed. And Jason Mott’s Best of Luck is a creepy story of an insatiable friendship that will keep you guessing until the end.

All six Creature Feature stories are well-written and produced, and perfect little morsels of horror during otherwise sunshiny days.