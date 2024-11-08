© 2024 KMUW
ArtWorks

Wichita's most famous collegiate choir turns 100 years old

By Torin Andersen
Published November 8, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Dr. Cecil Riney, Dr. Rayvonne Moore and Reagan Heimgartner talk The Singing Quakers now and then.
Dr. Cecil Riney, Dr. Rayvonne Moore and Reagan Heimgartner talk The Singing Quakers now and then.
Historical photo of the Friends University Singing Quakers
Historical photo of the Friends University Singing Quakers
The Singing Quakers have been synonymous with Friends University since the 1920s. The choir has performed around the world — and as Torin Andersen tells us on this month’s ArtWorks — it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Wichita this weekend.

