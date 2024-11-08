Wichita's most famous collegiate choir turns 100 years old
Dr. Cecil Riney, Dr. Rayvonne Moore and Reagan Heimgartner talk The Singing Quakers now and then.
Torin Andersen
Historical photo of the Friends University Singing Quakers
Courtesy photo
The Singing Quakers have been synonymous with Friends University since the 1920s. The choir has performed around the world — and as Torin Andersen tells us on this month’s ArtWorks — it will celebrate its 100th anniversary in Wichita this weekend.