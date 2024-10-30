Microcinema: Exploring Wichita's history with the arthouse single-screen theater

We’ve all been to see the latest blockbuster at the nearest theater chain. But have we stayed for a conversation with strangers after? Or are we skipping the theater altogether and watching films at home? The microcinema has offered community at its core for many decades, and now Wichita is celebrating two functioning local movie exhibitors for the first time. KMUW’s Torin Andersen spoke with organizers and film enthusiasts to find out more.

