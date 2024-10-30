© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtWorks

Microcinema: Exploring Wichita's history with the arthouse single-screen theater

By Torin Andersen
Published October 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy photos

Microcinemas have been around in Wichita since the 1970s. Characterized by their relatively smaller size and seating capacity compared to larger megaplexes, these theaters tend to exhibit arthouse films and repertory screenings.

We’ve all been to see the latest blockbuster at the nearest theater chain. But have we stayed for a conversation with strangers after? Or are we skipping the theater altogether and watching films at home? The microcinema has offered community at its core for many decades, and now Wichita is celebrating two functioning local movie exhibitors for the first time. KMUW’s Torin Andersen spoke with organizers and film enthusiasts to find out more.

Tags
ArtWorks Local NewsArts and CultureCultural Shorts
Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is an arts feature reporter, engineer and archivist for KMUW. Torin has over 25 years experience producing and showing art in the community.
See stories by Torin Andersen