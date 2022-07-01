© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art Works Logo.png
Art Works

Exploring the Midnight Garden Coffee Shop as a third place

Published July 1, 2022 at 4:01 AM CDT
MeganMiller_ArtWorks_TorinAndersen.png
Torin Andersen
/
KMUW

When artist Meghan Miller envisioned an exhibit for her master’s thesis, she wanted to create a unique space to host others for coffee.

The pandemic, of course, altered our perception of public spaces.

But Miller’s thesis, Midnight Garden Coffee Shop, explores the enduring importance of what she calls third places. As she explained to our Torin Andersen.

Torin Andersen explores the Wichita arts scene every First Friday. Meghan Miller’s exhibit, Midnight Garden Coffee Shop, runs through July at Fisch Haus. Viewing is by appointment only.

Tags

Art Works Arts and CultureThe Range
Torin Andersen
Torin Andersen is KMUW's Digital Archivist & Engineer. He has more than 20 years of experience shaping and documenting the arts in Wichita.
See stories by Torin Andersen