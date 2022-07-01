Exploring the Midnight Garden Coffee Shop as a third place

When artist Meghan Miller envisioned an exhibit for her master’s thesis, she wanted to create a unique space to host others for coffee.

The pandemic, of course, altered our perception of public spaces.

But Miller’s thesis, Midnight Garden Coffee Shop, explores the enduring importance of what she calls third places. As she explained to our Torin Andersen.

Torin Andersen explores the Wichita arts scene every First Friday. Meghan Miller’s exhibit, Midnight Garden Coffee Shop, runs through July at Fisch Haus. Viewing is by appointment only.