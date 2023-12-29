My 2024 wish list

The new year is upon us. I have been thinking about a few items I wish for in 2024 that have to do with our art community.



I wish for a new director at the Wichita Art Museum who will stay with us for years. One who will start a winning culture and continue to grow the museum in new and exciting ways, while maintaining and honoring the collection. I want a director who won’t sell pieces of the collection to fund new ideas. One who will find creative ways to raise money. One who will continually show the dustier pieces in the collection which rarely see the light of day. I wish for the Ulrich museum to see a banner year, with new and exciting ideas. I want new viewers to flock into the Ulrich and get involved. I want director Vivian Zavataro to flourish and continue to grow in her new position. I wish for the Kansas African American Museum to gain the funding necessary to make the move into the new space they’ve been waiting for. This would be the most exciting art happening of the new year. I wish for the new Mayor, Lily Wu, to get vocal about how art is a life blood for our city, and then back her words with a commitment to help inject the local art scene with renewed energy. I wish for listeners to commit to buying a piece of art in 2024 made by a Wichita artist. There is amazing work to be had right here in our great city! And finally, I wish you good health, happiness, and prosperity in this coming year.