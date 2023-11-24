There is an interactive art exhibition on view right now, through December 9th, at the Ulrich Museum. The exhibition, “Chroma” involves 11 works of art from as many different artists. Museum visitors are encouraged to take a stopwatch hanging on the wall and use it to spend 10 seconds with each artwork in the show. Then visitors are to return to a favorite piece to spend a full 2 minutes looking at it. A sign on the wall asks how you see that piece now, after a two-minute viewing. Did your perspective change? Next, you can pick one of the artworks in Chroma and imagine you’ve run the piece through a black and white copier. Would it lose appeal or meaning, and why? You are invited to write your answers and observations on colorful cards which feature photos of each work in the show, and then submit them if you wish. These cards are then displayed for all to see.

The statement for the show reads: “In a world where our attention is constantly pulled in multiple directions, ‘Chroma’ challenges viewers to pause, disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and immerse themselves in the captivating world of color and art.”

And museum director Vivian Zavataro explains that so often people stand in front of a piece for a mere second and then spend more time reading the title card, only to move on to the next. Very little time is allowed to fully take in and consider a work.

The exhibit is a nice departure with its interactive play and personal involvement. Aside from how educational it is for adult viewers, I see it as a wonderful opportunity to bring a child and involve them in the exercise as well.

What a wonderful way to discover art!

