Diversity efforts are improving, but what about inclusion?

I recently received an invitation in the mail from Wichita Art Museum to a dinner celebrating the opening of 2 solo exhibitions—William H. Johnson, with a series of paintings featuring African American leaders, all painted in the ‘40s, and “The Illuminated Body,” paper cut portraits by Barbara Earl Thomas, of her family, friends, and Black community. The price for the dinner was $125, and for an extra $25 I would be served wine.

I am very pleased with the 2 important exhibitions coming up. And with a new acquisition. It shows a willingness by the board to move the museum in directions it should have been following all along. And I have no doubt that they are happy with their progress, as they should be.

But I question the thoughts on the $150 dinner. We are striving to make our museum experience more inclusive and diverse. A talk by an important African American artist will surely help illuminate the hard road that artists of color have been attempting to travel here in America for several hundred years. Don’t get me wrong. I understand the need for fundraisers, but it seems like this would have been an opportunity for the community at large to learn about this art and celebrate with the artist.

And then I became a bit frustrated when I remembered The Kansas African American Museum here in Wichita—an entity that has devoted itself to art made by people of color for 50 years—is still searching for money to open a new museum they desperately need.

So this week I took the $150 I might have spent on the dinner at WAM and bought 3 Family Memberships at The Kansas African American Museum to give to my family. It’s not much, but it felt like a much better way to spend my money.