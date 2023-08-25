Using local art to establish a deep connection to community

Forty-two-year-old Ben Hutton is Chairman and CEO of Hutton Construction Corporation here in Wichita, Kansas. One drive by his new office in Delano and you realize quickly that Ben thinks way outside the box. The contemporary structure and its angles make a bold statement. Hutton has said that you could take his office and place it in Silicon Valley or in Austin and it would fit right in.

I spoke with Hutton at his office, because to complement the interior Ben chose to feature art—locally made art—rather than standard construction project photographs. He told me that original art offers a challenge and inspiration. He said, “It shows that we appreciate beauty and that we employ critical thinking. Buying local art proves that we are deeply connected to our community.”

Hutton invited local artists to submit ideas for commissioned works that featured pre-determined subject matter important to the Hutton culture. Approximately 60 entries were reviewed by Ben, his wife Erin, and an in-house design team led by Brett Weller. 15 works were chosen. The works are featured in conference rooms, training rooms, and hallways throughout the ultra- modern complex. Many of the works are quite large and each work demands attention. Hutton pointed out a new sculpture of a buffalo and explained that it is the only creature that will run toward a violent storm in order to get through it quicker.

Hutton expects the collection to grow saying “these individual pieces say who we are.”