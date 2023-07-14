'Mishmash' is a dramatic explosion of color

I walk into the Reuben Saunders Gallery to view “MISHMASH,” a show featuring the paintings of Wichita painter Kevin Kelly and clay works by Omaha artist Garet Reynek. When I round the corner into the main gallery I am confronted by a dramatic explosion of color. Reynek’s large ceramic works are seemingly in motion with large flat plains which then bend and are coupled with rounded, or undulating features. I am reminded of buildings in 100- degree heat, flying by, as I scream up the Pacific Coast Highway at warp speed in Southern California. Reynek’s amazing color glazes jam and bend over the surfaces in the same way. Imagine if you could see every note that Gary Clark ever played on guitar. This clay is not of our place or this time.

Kevin Kelly takes wonderful risks when he creates a painting. Known for painting on tarps, these all seem to be on canvas. Some with canvas cut away, exposing stretchers in places, and the wall behind in other areas. The paintings, in dramatic multi-colors seem to be suggesting that he yearns for happy pieces of his past. A bicycle, a Pabst Blue Ribbon can, cone flowers, are painted loosely and with such color that you must focus to understand the image—they border on abstract. The emotion in these pieces is evident and exciting.

Trish Van Osdel, gallery owner, tells me that these two never discussed color palette or dynamics before the show, yet all the works seem made for each other.

MISHMASH on view through July 29th.