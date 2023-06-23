In the ‘80s and ‘90s, as an active artist without gallery representation, I had to take an aggressive do-it-yourself, or DIY approach to promote myself. There were no cell phones or computer programs for digital design. Posters and mail-outs were hand-drawn, silkscreened, and—especially in the ‘80’s—cut and pasted.

I had plenty of practice with the latter as I had started Public Threat, a monthly punk rock fanzine, with a partner down in New Orleans in the early ‘80’s. I enjoyed the daily challenge of putting that rag together and making each issue more important than the last. I got good at it too. It was picked up by clubs and record stores. We spun punk albums on WTUL FM Radio by invitation occasionally.

I’ve never been good at waiting for opportunity to come to me. I always knew that the only way to get my work out there was to find opportunity and take it for myself.

Moving back to Wichita in 1991, I found many artists who were busy doing the same thing. They were more active here than in any other city I had lived in. I made many friends.

Together, we taped up flyers and formed press packages that we hustled over to Bud Norman at the Eagle, in hopes of a mention in Friday’s edition. We found free, eclectic spaces to show our work. Clamping up lights and filling a boom box with mixed tapes, we worked hard and took it to the people. The sense of community was huge and great, memorable things got done.

Does it still work that way today with younger artists? I cannot truly say—but I hope so. It’s such an important experience.

I learned so much and will remember those days until my time is done.

