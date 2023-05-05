If you've never participated in a First Friday, just go

It’s First Friday again in Wichita! There are many excellent shows opening tonight!

Sure to be interesting, Envision Arts Gallery welcomes Texas-based sculptor Tomas Bustos in an exhibition titled “Masterpiece Relief For The Blind”.

Midwest Center for Photography features an international photo exhibition titled “Plant Life”. Included are photos by Wichita photography legend Linda Robinson.

Fisch Haus presents “Lines”—new energetic and bold paintings by Jamie Tabor—along with Ballet Wichita Dancers and original music by Nick Jaina.

Vertigo 232 Art Gallery hosts an opening with veteran Wichita painter Jim Phillips. Showing with Phillips are painter Niki Bassett and photographer Mike Arnold.

White Crow Cider Company features the art of Alexandria Olthoff—prints and stickers will be available.

And—The William J. Reals Gallery in the west atrium of the K.U. School of Medicine in Wichita presents the vibrant Daydream Paintings of Carissa Dacayo.

I’ve just listed 6 exhibits showing in our hometown. These shows are a mere sampling of the Wichita art experience. If you’ve never participated in a First Friday, my advice is this: just go. There are no rules except to enjoy.

Get out and mix it up! Happy Cinco De Mayo!

For information on these and many other art openings tonight go to downtownwichita.org.