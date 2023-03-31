Vanessa German's 'The Beast, or Self-Portrait' is deeply affecting

It has been acquired, assembled, and stands before us, with great pride in its new home at The Wichita Art Museum. It is called “The Beast, or Self Portrait”. It is the creation of self-taught artist Vanessa German of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The sculpture is startling in appearance with a collection of Coke bottles for a head, large, stuffed shoulders and body, extremely long, beaded arms with outstretched, opened hands, and bare feet-one gold and one red. It stands on a small carpet of simple astro turf.

The artist calls the sculpture a “physical self-portrait,” but also a self-portrait of the soul, of the heart, and her own experience of being herself.

THE BEAST reclaims and celebrates the artist’s body—what German calls “ a big, Black, curvaceous form”—a type that American culture often lampoons, condemns, fetishizes, harms, and fails to protect. The sculpture rejects society’s expectations that German change her features—the texture of her hair, the shape and size of her body, the color of her skin—so that they will be smoother, smaller, and lighter. German writes that it took more than wood and plaster to make the sculpture—it also took sorrow, hope, and even miracles. German believes that if we live our lives without shame, we make way for others to do the same.

I came away thinking more about how people are treated in this country and about what I might do to help change that. I was deeply affected by this work.

And isn’t that what the best art should do? I’m proud that WAM bought the work to help spread the message.

“The Beast, or Self-Portrait” on view now, at The Wichita Art Museum.

