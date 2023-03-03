© 2023 KMUW
An Artist's Perspective

'Fashioning Art from Paper' is a triumph

By Curt Clonts
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST
ArtReview_Gallery1.png
1 of 5  — ArtReview_Gallery1.png
Isabelle de Borchgrave (born 1946, Belgium), "Madame de Pompadour Court Dress", 2001. Mixed media, acrylic, ink, metallic powder, and adhesive on paper, 56 1/2 x 44 1/2 x 37 inches. Inspired by a circa 1756 portrait of Madame de Pompadour by Francois Boucher in the collection of Alte Pinakothek, Munich. Collection of the artist.
Curt Clonts / KMUW
ArtReview_Gallery2.png
2 of 5  — ArtReview_Gallery2.png
Isabelle de Borchgrave (born 1946, Belgium), "Robe à Française and Robe à Française Shoes", 2010. Mixed media, acrylic, ink, metallic powder, and adhesive on paper, Robe: 60 x 57 x 63 1/2 inches, Shoes: 7 x 11 x 3 inches each. Collection of the artist. Robe inspired by a circa 1776 engraving in the collection of the Musèe du Louvre, Paris.
Curt Clonts / KMUW
ArtReview_Gallery3.png
3 of 5  — ArtReview_Gallery3.png
Isabelle de Borchgrave (born 1946, Belgium), "Day Dress", 1994. Mixed media, acrylic, ink, metallic powder, and adhesive on paper, 56 x 33 3/4 x 28 inches. Based on a piece of textile from 1840, kept in the Musée de l’impression sur Etoffes in Mulhouse, France. Dress made for the first exhibition of paper dresses to thank the museum. Collection of the artist.
Curt Clonts / KMUW
ArtReview_Gallery4.png
4 of 5  — ArtReview_Gallery4.png
Paper fashions from artist Isabelle de Borchgrave’s "Ballet Russes" series.
Curt Clonts / KMUW
ArtReview_Gallery5.png
5 of 5  — ArtReview_Gallery5.png
Kaftans on view in Isabelle de Borchgrave: "Fashioning Art from Paper", on view at the Wichita Art Museum through May 14.
Curt Clonts / KMUW

“Fashioning Art from Paper” by Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave, an exhibition currently on view at The Wichita Art Museum, is, dare I say it, a triumph.

De Borchgrave, originally trained as a painter, fashion and fabric designer, has been at work as an artist for nearly 60 years. After a visit to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in 1994 sparked her interest, de Borchgrave began to create her first series of dresses, fashioned entirely of paper.

From those beginnings she has gone on to reimagine and create a 500-year history of fashion from around the world—all life-size three-dimensional examples, in paper. Dresses, kaftans, tunics, shoes, jewelry, and bags painted with acrylic, ink, metallic powders, and adhesives. The “paper” used range from kraft paper, to a gauze-type paper from England, to Belgian papers commonly used to wrap chocolate candy.

The colors and textures in this show are an absolute symphony for the senses. The exhibition is far from sparse—packed from floor to ceiling with fabulous examples that will have you talking.

This is easily one of the finest shows I have seen at WAM, and you shouldn’t miss it.

“Fashioning Art from Paper” On view through May 14th.

Curt Clonts
Curt Clonts is a Wichita-born artist who volunteers as KMUW's art reviewer. When Curt isn’t working in his College Hill studio he is usually spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He also spends the spring and summer months kayaking and camping.
