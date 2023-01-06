This year, use original art to make a statement in your home

It’s the new year and maybe you’ve decided to make changes. You’ll eat better. You’ll exercise more. You’ll call your mother more often. But what about your home life? More specifically, how are you living and what are you living with? Wander from room to room and examine what is on your walls and displayed on shelves and tables. Do you see out-of-date prints purchased from a furniture store? Is there a vase you purchased on vacation years ago that just seems tired? What about that big, country style sign on your kitchen wall that says “KITCHEN”?

You might be seeking to grow in so many ways, but are you championing yourself with the things you choose to live with? Does your decor show your individuality and true self? Is it reflective of the complex human you are?

Investing in and living with real art starts with intention. You are making a statement to yourself that you are cultivating your taste for beauty, a deeper thought process, and a will to live more originally and free of norms. It’s liberating! Living with original art sends a message to children in the home. It opens their eyes to difference and change. It helps them take the blinders off and think in the abstract. Art also makes a statement to those who visit your home.

Start small. Choose something on your walls that you like the least and give it to a thrift store. Then, take your time and hunt locally to find an original work that will hang in its place.

I guarantee you will feel this change and it will make a difference to you in many ways.

Add buying original art to your focus on change this year. It’s cathartic and will do wonders for your soul.