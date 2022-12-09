The ‘Hard Wrought’ exhibit features a variety of local printmakers

My travels around Wichita took me to City Arts this week to catch “Hard Wrought,” a printmaking group show. Among the artists participating are seasoned masters—Will Fathi, Marc Bosworth, Diane Tigue, Leigh Leighton-Wallace, Brad Ruder, and Jack Wilson, along with many other talented makers.

There are many works in this exhibit and I found myself very pleased with the fun variety. Most examples of the printmaking processes—including intaglio, woodblock, silk screen, etching and engraving—can be found in the show.

A favorite is a monotype by Morgan Price titled “The Intimacy of Duplicity''—a wide piece on gorgeous paper—it depicts two nefarious businessmen on opposite sides of the work, connected by one long, wooden nose… no doubt brought on by the lies they tell each other.

Another is Jack Wilson’s “American Pain,” a 3-block woodcut print that depicts a busy day in what can only be described as hell.

In the main hall are paintings by Janet Federico; upstairs the balcony gallery features mixed-media works by Brittany Stewart; and in the boardroom gallery you will find “House Party,” a very interesting display of paintings by Skyler Lovelace.

All works are nicely presented in each gallery and the lighting is well done.

And for gift buyers, a full range of prices can be found.

“Hard Wrought” will be at City Arts, through December 31st.