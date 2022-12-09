© 2022 KMUW
An-Artists-Perspective.png
An Artist's Perspective

The ‘Hard Wrought’ exhibit features a variety of local printmakers

Published December 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
AmericanPain_JackWilson_photocredit_CurtClonts.png
1 of 4  — AmericanPain_JackWilson_photocredit_CurtClonts.png
"American Pain" by Jack Wilson
Curt Clonts
'Exit'-by-Brad-Ruder.png
2 of 4  — 'Exit'-by-Brad-Ruder.png
"Exit" by Brad Ruder
Curt Clonts
'Transducer'-by-Marc-Bosworth.png
3 of 4  — 'Transducer'-by-Marc-Bosworth.png
"Transducer" by Marc Bosworth
Curt Clonts
'The-Intimacy-of-Duplicity'-by-Morgan-Price.png
4 of 4  — 'The-Intimacy-of-Duplicity'-by-Morgan-Price.png
"The Intimacy of Duplicity" by Morgan Price
Curt Clonts

My travels around Wichita took me to City Arts this week to catch “Hard Wrought,” a printmaking group show. Among the artists participating are seasoned masters—Will Fathi, Marc Bosworth, Diane Tigue, Leigh Leighton-Wallace, Brad Ruder, and Jack Wilson, along with many other talented makers.

There are many works in this exhibit and I found myself very pleased with the fun variety. Most examples of the printmaking processes—including intaglio, woodblock, silk screen, etching and engraving—can be found in the show.

A favorite is a monotype by Morgan Price titled “The Intimacy of Duplicity''—a wide piece on gorgeous paper—it depicts two nefarious businessmen on opposite sides of the work, connected by one long, wooden nose… no doubt brought on by the lies they tell each other.

Another is Jack Wilson’s “American Pain,” a 3-block woodcut print that depicts a busy day in what can only be described as hell.

In the main hall are paintings by Janet Federico; upstairs the balcony gallery features mixed-media works by Brittany Stewart; and in the boardroom gallery you will find “House Party,” a very interesting display of paintings by Skyler Lovelace.

All works are nicely presented in each gallery and the lighting is well done.

And for gift buyers, a full range of prices can be found.

“Hard Wrought” will be at City Arts, through December 31st.

Curt Clonts
Curt Clonts is a Wichita-born artist who volunteers as KMUW's art reviewer. When Curt isn’t working in his College Hill studio he is usually spending time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He also spends the spring and summer months kayaking and camping.
