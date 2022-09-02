Here are three First Friday shows you won't want to miss

Today is the First Friday art crawl in Wichita and it has all the signs of being a great party. There are three shows I feel you shouldn’t miss.

Hannah Lee Scott presents her new series of work at Harvester Arts on Washington. You may recall Scott’s work, from the recent KMUW Artist Series, featured on the beloved coffee mug. The work is dream-like and deep with a major command of draftsmanship and color. This work reminds me of nothing I have seen before. Unique and wholly fresh, the images are riveting and masterful.

Tania Pemar and Jim Simpson are on point with their opening at Art House 310 on South Laura. This will be a fun show in a very hip space. Pemar and Simpson’s work couldn’t be more different, and that’s half the fun of this eclectic show. I have been a fan of Simpson’s work for years and am always excited to see what he’ll do next. This show will not disappoint.

Finally, Butler County Community College Art Professors Valerie Haring and John Oehm, also wife and husband, bring a marvelous collection of their work to Reuben Saunders Art Gallery on Douglas. Upon entrance you will know these 2 as premier artists with vast and deep ranging talent. Many of Oehm’s paintings are portraits which seem to expose the souls of his subjects, while Haring’s own self portraits ask questions and probe thought processes. Haring presents some very interesting collage work as well.

It’s all happening tonight, so grab a friend, get out, and support our local arts!