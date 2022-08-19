The new Chamberlain & Rincones ceramics show is a feast for the eyes

A trip to a wonderful French bakery or candy store is a feast for the eyes—colorful treats of different shapes and sizes, glazed, expertly made, presents for those who want something truly special.

This is exactly the feel of a new ceramic show by Wichita artists Emily Chamberlain and Joseph Rincones. This is another exhibition where one has to think “My Lord, we have amazing artists in this city.”

Chamberlain’s ceramic vessels are too gorgeous to simply call “festive.” With delicate, multiple color combinations, and unusual, organic shapes, her works dance and wave while sitting in place. Many of her pieces are incised and feature wonderful protrusions and comical appliques. Flower petals sometimes present themselves around openings—all delicately done.

Rincones’ ceramic pieces seem almost “royal.” The formal qualities are expertly rendered patterns in the clay that resemble buttoned upholstery, which then morphs into a graceful rise toward a smooth, elegant top. The forms are glorious and extremely inventive. What then lights the fire of his work are his exciting glazes in grays and blues, coupled with tantalizing melon colors.

This show makes me happy. I’ve been back several times to take it in. Much thought was put into the presentation. Crisply painted shelves hold vessels and the show has great lighting.

Do not miss it.

Chamberlain and Rincones at Reuben Saunders Gallery on East Douglas, through August 27th.