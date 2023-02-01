Pledge Drive Drawing: The Commodores Package

Make a donation to KMUW before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and your name will automatically be entered to win 4 tickets to see the Commodores at the Orpheum with Soulsations host Carla Eckels and KMUW’s Debra Fraser. The legendary band has been a force in the music industry for decades. You can expect to hear Motown hits like Brick House, Night Shift, Sail On and Three Times a Lady.

In addition to your 4 tickets to the Commodores on April 23, your drawing prize includes gourmet dinner catered at the radio station by The Sweet Spot with Chef Preston Darnell. Plus, a concert poster, snacks, and beverages at the Orpheum.

Click here to pledge.

The random drawing for the winner will take place on Wednesday, March 29, after 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on air that afternoon. Donation not required for entry.

This is meant to be a pledge drive fundraising incentive. If you are already a sustainer but would like to be included in the drawing, we ask that you either increase your monthly pledge, give an additional one-time gift, or enter the contest through the link for non-pledgers.

Official Rules

