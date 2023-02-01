Pledge Drive Drawing: The Commodores Package
Make a donation to KMUW before 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and your name will automatically be entered to win 4 tickets to see the Commodores at the Orpheum with Soulsations host Carla Eckels and KMUW’s Debra Fraser. The legendary band has been a force in the music industry for decades. You can expect to hear Motown hits like Brick House, Night Shift, Sail On and Three Times a Lady.
In addition to your 4 tickets to the Commodores on April 23, your drawing prize includes gourmet dinner catered at the radio station by The Sweet Spot with Chef Preston Darnell. Plus, a concert poster, snacks, and beverages at the Orpheum.
The random drawing for the winner will take place on Wednesday, March 29, after 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on air that afternoon. Donation not required for entry.
This is meant to be a pledge drive fundraising incentive. If you are already a sustainer but would like to be included in the drawing, we ask that you either increase your monthly pledge, give an additional one-time gift, or enter the contest through the link for non-pledgers.
Official Rules
- Anyone who makes a donation to KMUW on March 28, 2023, between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. will automatically be entered to win 4 tickets to see the Commodores at the Orpheum on April 23 with Soulsations host Carla Eckels and KMUW’s Debra Fraser. The prize includes gourmet dinner catered at the radio station by The Sweet Spot with Chef Preston Darnell. Plus, a concert poster, snacks, and beverages at the Orpheum.
- The winner will be selected in a random drawing on Wednesday, March 29, after 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on air that afternoon.
- Anyone can enter the drawing online through this link.
- The winner will be notified when they can pick up their prize at the KMUW studios.
- Employees of Wichita State University are not eligible to win.