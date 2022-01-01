© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2021-YE-Cobrand-800.png

KMUW's next pledge drive is scheduled for the spring of 2022. You can still make a donation in the meantime:

KMUW Sustainers make contributions that are automatically drafted each month from a credit card, bank account, or WSU payroll. Questions? Check our FAQ page or contact us: membership@kmuw.org or (316) 978-6789. 

2021-fall-gifts-verticle.jpg

Pledge Levels & Thank You Gifts: 

KMUW Artist Series
 
The KMUW Artist Series was established in 2004 as a way to highlight and promote Wichita's immense creative community. The 2021 featured artist is Chiyoko Myose. Her artwork is featured on our coffee mugs, t-shirts and limited edition canvas prints. To learn more about the history of the KMUW Artist Series, click here.

2021-Chiyoko-Myose-All.jpg
Chiyoko Myose
/
Left: "Sojourning #21" Middle: "Gift" Right: "Gift" (Detail)