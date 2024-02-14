The Journal
The Journal, found online at klcjournal.com, is the nationally recognized magazine published by the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita. The publication focuses on highlighting important civic leadership issues in Kansas and beyond through in-depth reporting, investigative journalism and innovative writing, graphic design, photography, multimedia and public discussions. The Journal is nonpartisan. It seeks to educate and inform readers about issues from multiple perspectives and it does not engage in advocacy.
The Wichita Journalism Collaborative will be hosting a community listening session later this month where the public can share their stories, opinions and questions about affordable housing.