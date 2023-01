Emmie Boese is a KMUW News Lab intern. She is a senior at Wichita State University and is majoring in communications with an emphasis in journalism. She’s currently the assistant sports editor at The Sunflower, a student -led news source on campus. Boese is also a freelance sports reporter at The Wellington Daily News.

In her free time, Emmie likes to watch sports, both in-person and on television. She also collects vinyl records.