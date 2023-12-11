Kansans now have 5 license plate designs to vote on. Here they are

Kansans have five proposed license plate designs to choose from for their new official state plate.

The state is beginning to phase out its current embossed plates to address safety concerns.

The vote comes after public outcry over a recently announced design. That plate featured a yellow background to represent Kansas wheat and used black and midnight blue text. It also included the phrase “to the stars” in reference to the state motto.

It’s included as one of the five designs people can vote on.

The other designs also include the “To the Stars” branding and other features outlined in state guidelines. The state said the clear designs of the five license plates will help law enforcement officers and traffic systems better read license plate numbers.

The designs were created by a Kansas-based marketing firm, Mammoth Creative Co., in partnership with Kansas Tourism.

People can vote here until 5 p.m. Friday. The selected plate will be announced Monday, Dec. 18.

A release from the governor’s office did not say when the new plates will be available for Kansas vehicles.