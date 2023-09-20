Stephen Koranda named managing editor of the Kansas News Service

After a national search, Stephen Koranda has been selected to lead the Kansas News Service as its new managing editor. Koranda brings nearly 20 years of public media experience to the job, including two years as KNS news editor.

Prior to his appointment as news editor for KNS, Koranda served for 12 years as the Statehouse Bureau Chief at Kansas Public Radio, one of the KNS member stations.

"I’m really proud of the journalism we produce and the work culture we have at the KNS. A lot of the credit for our quality goes to our team of reporters," Koranda says. "I hope I can help the KNS continue to advance as we add new reporters in the coming months."

Besides his extensive knowledge of Kansas and its politics, Stephen brings additional years of public radio experience as a reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and a host, board operator and daily talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio.

"Having watched Stephen run KNS with grace and good humor since stepping into this role as interim in July, I’m eager to see where the news service goes under his leadership," says KCUR's Director of Content-Journalism, C. J. Janovy.

Headquartered at KCUR, the award-winning Kansas News Service reports on health, education, criminal justice and the climate in Kansas. Partner stations include Kansas Public Radio (Lawrence), KMUW (Wichita) and High Plains Public Radio (Garden City). KNS reporting is broadcast every day to virtually all of Kansas, and shared online and in newspapers in every corner of the state and beyond.

Kansas News Service stories air on NPR stations across the state and on some commercial radio stations, reaching about 600,000 listeners every week. The news service also posts articles on NPR station websites across Kansas. Those articles are published more than 2,000 times a year by newspapers and other outlets.

Major support for the KNS is provided by the Kansas Grantmakers in Health, including the Kansas Health Foundation, REACH Healthcare and the Health Forward Foundation. Additional support is provided by members and sponsors of each partner station.

