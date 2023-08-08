Month after City Nightz shooting, Wichita strengthens ordinance to suspend entertainment establishment licenses

A month after a nightclub shooting near Old Town where 11 people were injured, the Wichita City Council has passed new regulations that allow for emergency suspensions of club licenses.

Wichita Police said that it had tried to work with City Nightz to increase security after other issues at the club. Nine people were shot there on July 2 and two others were injured in the chaos after the shootings.

The police chief also said he wanted to have more authority to immediately suspend a club’s license if a violent act occurred at the establishment or for other repeated issues.

“It’s in everyone’s best interest that businesses stay open, but we need them to work with us on how to keep the patrons safe,” Assistant City Attorney Jan Jarman said.

An emergency suspension will not last longer than 10 days. But it could be extended if there are repeated acts of violence at the establishment over a six-month period and if sufficient security isn’t put in place.

The new ordinance also requires drinking establishments to have a safety plan.

“That will vary based on the kind of business you have,” Jarman said. “If you have a bar where you only have 10 people come in, they don’t expect you to have security guards. Your security plan might just be, ‘We’re going to call 9-1-1 if there’s a problem.’”

Unpaid penalties and fees could also be grounds for denying a business license.

City Nightz’ liquor and entertainment license was suspended for 30 days following the shooting, but the club has decided to close.

At a news conference after the shooting, Wichita Police said officers have been called to the nightclub about a dozen times this year for various incidents, including a report of an aggravated battery and a drive-by shooting on May 21.

Police said the club started wanding people at the door with a metal detector – which is not required by law – before the shooting, but guns were still able to get into the building.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.