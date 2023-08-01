© 2023 KMUW
Final Unofficial Mayoral Results: Lily Wu – 30.07%; Brandon Whipple – 23.65%; Bryan Frye – 22.64%; Celeste Racette – 16.86%; Jared Cerullo – 4.64%; Updated at 08:26 p.m.

2023 Primary Election Results (unofficial)

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published August 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT

Incumbent Brandon Whipple and political newcomer Lily Wu both advanced to the general election in the race to be Wichita’s next mayor.

Wu finished first in the nine-candidate field and Whipple was second. They will meet in the November 7th general election.

In the Wichita City Council's 4th District, Dalton Glasscock and Judy Pierce finished first and second to move on to the general election.

In the race for the at-large seat on the Wichita School board, Melody McCray-Miller and Brent Davis emerged as the top vote getters.

Voter turnout for the primary was just over 15 percent.

