Wichita makes changes on where political signs can be placed

In just a few days, Wichita residents can start putting out political yard signs for this year’s primary races.

But the Wichita City Council approved changes to the ordinance at this week’s meeting .

The changes include allowing an unlimited number of temporary signs on private property and allowing signs in the right-of-way, the area between the sidewalk and curb.

“It is anticipated that these amendments will increase the overall sign clutter in the public right-of-ways during an election,” city attorney Sharon Dickgrafe said.

The city has considered the changes for months, according to Dickgrafe. But Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach recently sent a letter to the city threatening legal action if changes weren’t made.

The letter alleges that the city’s previous ordinance was not consistent with state statute, particularly a provision that only allowed a certain number of signs on private property.

The matters that Kobach took issue with were resolved during Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Brandon Whipple, who’s running for re-election, accused Kobach’s office of playing politics.

“I think that when it comes to good public policy, having more people at the table, even if we disagree, is the way to go,” Whipple said. “And it's … a missed opportunity in which the way this was handled by the [attorney general].”

Signs are still not allowed in medians, on traffic control devices or on city bridges and overpasses. They’re also prohibited from being placed on public property, including parks, libraries and city facilities.

Signs placed in those areas can be removed, as well as signs that obstruct traffic.

The ordinance changes will apply for this year’s primary elections, including the election period, which the city has defined as 45 days before an election and two days after.

The new rules also apply to other non-political temporary signs.

On this year’s ballot is the Wichita mayoral election and several Wichita City Council and Wichita school board seats .

The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 1, with the general election on Nov. 7.