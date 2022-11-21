Former Wichita Police Chief joining lawsuit against city

Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay filed a notice of his intent to join a lawsuit filed by his executive team against the city.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year. It alleges the city manager and human resources office interfered in officer discipline and then later blamed the executive team and Ramsay for a lack of discipline in the department.

The former deputy chiefs and Ramsay said that in turn created a hostile work environment.

“This is not a ‘disgruntled employee’ but rather a unified display by the most senior leadership of the police department …” Ramsay’s attorney, James Thompson, said in a news release.

The city said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

Ramsay is seeking almost half a million dollars in damages to hire an independent investigator to look into ethical complaints against city leaders. The suit also demands that the city manager and human resources director resign.

Ramsay’s deputy chiefs are seeking $2.1 million in damages.

Ramsay said in the lawsuit that he “suffered a loss of reputation and job opportunities” because of comments and publicity from the city.

Ramsay left the department earlier this year and was elected sheriff this month in St. Louis County in his home state of Minnesota.