Wichita superintendent Alicia Thompson to retire at the end of this school year

Wichita school district Superintendent Alicia Thompson says she plans to retire at the end of this school year.

"I have been part of the WPS family literally my entire life," Thompson wrote in an email Thursday to district employees. "The time has come that I will now be able to retire through the KPERS system, and I intend to do so this coming summer."

Thompson was appointed superintendent in 2017. She is the first Black woman to serve as leader of the state's largest school district.

Thompson attended Wichita public schools and graduated from Heights High School. She began her career in 1992 as a third-grade teacher at Ingalls Elementary.

"I chose to announce my intention now so that our Board of Education will have sufficient time to search for a new leader," Thompson said in the email. "I have informed the board of my decision, and I know they plan to hold their first public discussion about the process at their next meeting this coming Monday."

Thompson pointed to several accomplishments in her career as superintendent, including the formation of the district's "Every Student Future Ready" strategic plan.

"I remain your superintendent and faithful leader through this school year, and will continue to focus our collective efforts on a body of work that has student success at its core," she said in the email.