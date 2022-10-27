What to know about the 11 district court judges who will appear on Sedgwick County ballots this year

Sedgwick County voters may be overwhelmed by the number of district court judges lining their ballot this November — 11. That’s in addition to the appellate and Supreme Court judges listed.

And unlike politicians, there isn’t always a wealth of information about district court judges available. District courts, also known as trial courts, are some of the lowest-level courts. Judges in these courts oversee everything from criminal cases to divorce proceedings to evictions.

“It's difficult for any voter to have an informed opinion about a county trial court judge that hears dozens, if not hundreds of cases a year,” said Neil Allen, associate professor of political science at Wichita State University.

But that doesn’t mean these judges aren’t important. During the Summer of Mercy anti-abortion protests in 1991, hundreds of people were arrested, Allen said. A district court judge had to rule on whether they would go to jail for violating trespassing rules and other interactions with law enforcement.

“So you can have a situation where a very important public policy is in effect running through trial courts,” Allen said.

KMUW reviewed the district court judge election process and gathered information on the 11 district court judges up for election in Sedgwick County. Here is information about appellate and Supreme Court judges up for retention in Kansas.

The election process for district court judges

About half of the court districts in Kansas elect their judges via a partisan ballot, including Sedgwick County.

This year, all 11 district court judges on the ballot are Republicans and are running unopposed.

District court judges have to run for reelection every four years . This year, eight judges are running for reelection. Three — Shawn Elliott, Francessca Montes-Williams and Jesse Burris — are new to the role.

Burris is running for the role of district magistrate judge, which is new to Sedgwick County . The goal of the magistrate judge is to handle lower-level needs of the court , like preliminary hearings, in order to decrease the court backlog resulting from the pandemic.

Because all 11 judges are running unopposed, there is less campaign material from the judges.

“In a normal contested election, whether it's primary or general, judges are allowed to have campaign materials that are similar to other candidates, where they can talk about their professional experience,” said Aaron Breitenbach, president of the Wichita Bar Association. “When they're uncontested, it is more difficult to get that information.”

Allen suggested finding information about judges by researching local media to see whether they’ve been involved in any high-profile cases. The public can also sit in during court to observe how the judge runs the legal proceedings.

Existing information on judges up for election