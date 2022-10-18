Kelli Grant, Pete Meitzner compete for Sedgwick County’s 1st District Seat

This November, voters will decide whether Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner will represent the county’s 1st District for a second term.

Meitzner, a Republican, served on the City Council for two terms before running for county commission in 2018. Before his foray into local politics, he worked in telecommunications, serving as president of a publicly traded telecom firm. A business ethos is what he brings to the elected role, he said.

Democrat Kelli Grant, a political newcomer, said she brings a background in social justice issues to the role. She has a master’s degree in criminal justice and is currently a candidate for a doctorate in sociology at Wichita State University. Grant is also a small business owner and has worked as an employee in multiple county departments, including COMCARE and Department of Corrections.

The 1st District covers the northeast corner of Sedgwick County, including Kechi, Bel Aire and College Hill.

Here's where the candidates stand on issues and questions facing the district.